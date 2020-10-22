The iPhone 12 is Now Available in Australia, Here’s Everything You Need to Know

The iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro are now available for purchase in Australia. Here’s everything you need to know.

First up it’s important to remember that the iPhone 12 Mini and iPhone 12 Pro Max are not on sale yet. It’s a staggered roll out this year and those two devices won’t go on pre-order until midnight on Saturday November 7. Big ouch.

Let’s take a look at the phones you can actually get today. Scroll down if you want to skip straight to the iPhone 12 Pro.

iPhone 12 Specs

First up we have the OG iPhone 12 which comes with 5G and has upgraded from an LCD to OLED display this year.

On the camera front it has a new dual-camera 12MP wide set up and 12MP ultra-wide setup with 120-degree field of view. It also has a new 7-element lens which, amongst other things, Apple says improves its lowlight performance.

Here’s all the key specs:

A14 Bionic chip CPU

6.1-inch OLED display

64GB/128GB/256GB storage (no word on the RAM as Apple doesn’t disclose this)

5G connectivity

Dual rear camera: 12MP Wide (Æ’/1.6 aperture) 12MP Ultra Wide (Æ’/2.4 aperture) and 12MP (Æ’/2.2 aperture) front facing camera.

Up to 17 hours video playback with Qi and new MagSafe wireless charging (Apple doesn’t disclose battery mAH)

146.7 mm x 71.5 mm x 7.4 mm, 162g

IP68 water resistance

Black, white, project red, blue, and green colour options

The iPhone 12 will start at $1,349 in Australia.

iPhone 12 Plans

If you don’t want to buy outright, all three major telcos also have the iPhone 12 on plans.

And now that the pre-orders are live, you can check out all the plans for Telstra, Optus and Vodafone below. Or if you’d like a bit of guidance, we have listed the best plans available here.

Telstra iPhone 12 plans

Here are all the iPhone 12 plans on offer from Telstra:

24-month Telstra iPhone 12 (64GB) plans

24-month Telstra iPhone 12 (128GB) plans

24-month Telstra iPhone 12 (256GB) plans

It’s worth noting that Telstra also offers 12 month plans and you can view them over on its website.

Vodafone iPhone 12 Plans

24-month Vodafone iPhone 12 (64GB) plans

36-month Vodafone iPhone 12 (64GB) plans

24-month Vodafone iPhone 12 (128GB) plans

36-month Vodafone iPhone 12 (128GB) plans

24-month Vodafone iPhone 12 (256GB) plans

36-month Vodafone iPhone 12 (256GB) plans

Vodafone also offers 12 month plans and you can view them over on its website.

Optus iPhone 12 Plans

24-month Optus iPhone 12 (64GB) plans

36-month Optus iPhone 12 (64GB) plans

24-month Optus iPhone 12 (128GB) plans

36-month Optus iPhone 12 (128GB) plans

24-month Optus iPhone 12 (256GB) plans

36-month Optus iPhone 12 (256GB) plans

iPhone 12 Pro Specs

If you want to kick things a notch, the pro series is back this year. The real heroes of these devices are the triple-rear camera systems. The Pro has 2.5x optical zoom this time around, with the Pro Max upping it to 4x optical zoom.

Apple is claiming that the iPhone 12 Pro camera features has 87 per cent better low light performance than the previous generation. There is also a slight difference in the telephoto lenses in both phones.

Both the iPhone 12 Pro and Pro Max have LiDAR support and a new ProRAW image format. The latter won’t roll out until later in the year but it combines RAW photo format with multi-frame image processing through computational photography

This basically means that the layers of photo data are held separately from one another. ProRAW then allows you to have control over and edit this separate elements (such as tone mapping and dynamic range) natively in the iPhone camera app.

And when it comes to video, the iPhone 12 Pro and Pro Max can now record in HDR and supports Dolby Vision. These phones will be able to shoot in 4K at 60 fps, which is a first.

Here’s the key specs for the iPhone 12 Pro:

A14 Bionic chip CPU

6.1-inch OLED Super Retina XDR display

128/256/512 GB storage (no word on RAM as Apple doesn’t disclose this)

5G connectivity

Triple rear cameras – 12MP ultra wide (Æ’/2.4 aperture), 12MP wide (Æ’/1.6 aperture) and 12MP telephoto (Æ’/2.0). 12MP (Æ’/2.2 aperture) front-facing camera

HDR 4K video recording

Face ID

Up to 17 hours video playback with Qi and new MagSafe wireless charging (Apple doesn’t disclosed the battery size)

146.7 mm x 71.5 mm x 7.4 mm, 187 grams

Gold, silver, graphite, and blue colour options

The iPhone 12 Pro will start at $1,699 in Australia.

Now onto the plans! Again, you don’t have to wade through them all if you don’t want to. We have broken down the best value iPhone 12 Pro plans right here.

Telstra Plans

24-month Telstra iPhone 12 Pro (128GB) plans

24-month Telstra iPhone 12 Pro (256GB) plans

24-month Telstra iPhone 12 Pro (512GB) plans

It’s worth noting that Telstra also offers 12 month plans and you can view them over on its website.

Vodafone Pro Plans

24-month Vodafone iPhone 12 Pro (128GB) plans

36-month Vodafone iPhone 12 Pro (128GB) plans

24-month Vodafone iPhone 12 Pro (256GB) plans

36-month Vodafone iPhone 12 Pro (256GB) plans

24-month Vodafone iPhone 12 Pro (512GB) plans

36-month Vodafone iPhone 12 Pro (512GB) plans

It’s worth noting that Vodafone also offers 12 month plans and you can view them over on its website.

Optus Pro Plans

24-month Optus iPhone 12 Pro (128GB) plans

36-month Optus iPhone 12 Pro (128GB) plans

24-month Optus iPhone 12 Pro (256GB) plans

36-month Optus iPhone 12 Pro (256GB) plans

24-month Optus iPhone 12 Pro (512GB) plans

36-month Optus iPhone 12 Pro (512GB) plans

Disclosure: the author owns 12 shares in Apple.

