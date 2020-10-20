The Fast and Furious Saga Will End With a Two-Part Mega Finale

All good things must come to an end and such is the case with the Fast and Furious. Universal Pictures has decided that two more films will be needed, after 2021’s F9, to close out the epic action franchise that began back in 2001.

According to Deadline, Justin Lin will return to direct Fast and Furious 10 and 11, which are likely to tell one final, epic story set over two films. So, basically, Fast and Furious: Infinity War and Endgame? It sounds like it.

The report explains it’s very early days in the planning, with F9 still being completed for release next year. Fast and Furious writer Chris Morgan, who wrote the majority of the series, is likely to come back though, as are actors Vin Diesel, Michelle Rodriguez, Tyrese Gibson, Chris “Ludacris” Bridges, Jordana Brewster, Nathalie Emmanuel, and Sung Kang. Plus, though it’s unconfirmed, you have to expect Dwayne Johnson and Jason Statham to cross the Hobbs and Shaw universe back over, and, who knows, maybe the series will even bring back Gal Gadot? If Han can come back, so can Gisele.

However, while this will be the end of the core saga, it is important to note that Universal isn’t done with the franchise as a whole. Even right now there’s a Fast and Furious cartoon on Netflix and, according to Variety, other spinoffs in development. This is just the end of Dom’s story.

There’s no other news beyond that but we should know more when F9 hits theatres next year. That film, also helmed by Lin (who also directed The Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift, Fast & Furious, Fast Five, and Fast & Furious 6), reportedly goes to space. How will two movies after that get bigger than space? I can’t wait to find out.

