Telstra is Expanding to Canada, Eh

Telstra has announced its expanding its international operations into Canada. Canuck you believe it.

After operating in the Americas and Asia for over two decades, Telstra is pushing further north. As an FYI, Telstra Canada is in regards to internet service providing, as opposed to mobile connectivity.

Telstra Canada is now a thing

“Our deep technology experience, a world-class network and access to local support staff throughout Asia enables us to help companies quickly open up access to new growth markets. We are excited to be expanding our presence into Canada,” said Nicholas Collins, President of Telstra Americas, said in a press release.

“Canada has long been one of our most requested routes, and we believe that the time is right to provide a new, world-class option for Canadian businesses seeking to securely connect into the Asia-Pacific region.”

At the present time the expansion will specific to Toronto. It will include a Point-of-Presence (PoP) as well as an infrastrucute upgrade that connecys Canada to Telstra’s subsea cable network. This network will enable data to be carried from Canada into the Asia-Pacific. Globally, Telstra owns more than 400,000 kilometres of subsea cables. According to Telstra this carries around a third of all internet traffic in the Asia-Pacific region.

“Connectivity truly drives expansion. Telstra’s presence in Canada will help local enterprises seamlessly connect with Asia to pursue their growth strategies, by establishing or upgrading communications and connections with trans-Pacific offices, subsidiaries or partners,” said Collins.