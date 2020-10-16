Telstra is Knocking $50/Month Off its Biggest Mobile Plan

Telstra’s biggest mobile data plan is getting a hefty discount from today. Here’s what you need to know about the new Telstra deal.

The Telstra XL plan, which is usually $115 per month, has just been given a $50 a month discount. This brings it down to $65 a month and will save customers $600 over the course of 12 months.

This now makes it the second cheapest Telstra plan available, but it’s also the one with the most data.

This plan comes with 180GB data per month and the discount can be used on SIM-only and device repayment plans. Of course, it’s worth remembering that if you add a device, the monthly repayments will be added on top of the $65/month plan price.

The discount is only applied for the first 12 months but because Telstra doesn’t have contracts, you can always switch after the year is up.

This offer is available from October 16, 2020 (that’s today) until November 16, 2020.

Telstra Deal

If you’re keen, here’s the deal:

And here’s how it compares to the entire SIM-only plan range:

And if you’re looking for a new phone, here’s a selection of devices paired with the plan:

“We’re giving customers more data for less with this offer and it’s perfectly timed as new 5G devices hit the market so people can try Telstra 5G for themselves and see why it’s Australia’s best 5G,” a Telstra spokesperson said in a press release.

“With Telstra 5G now available in more than 60 cities and towns, along with more 5G devices hitting the market, this offer is perfectly timed. Telstra is giving customers a big discount on big data allowances for the next 12 months so people can try Telstra 5G for themselves.”

iPhone 12

Earlier this week Telstra also announced a huge iPhone 12 pre-order deal which is going live at 11pm AEDT on October 16, which is also today! It’s quite similar to the above deal.

Customers who pre-order an iPhone 12 device on an XL plan will get the same $50/month discount described above. Again, it’s only for the first 12 months of the plan.

