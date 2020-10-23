The News Of Tomorrow, Today

Take a Guess at What NASA’s Exciting Moon Discovery Might Be

George Dvorsky

Published 3 hours ago: October 24, 2020 at 12:50 am -
Filed to:astronomy
moonnasaplanetary sciencescience
Apparently we're going to learn something new about the Moon on Monday. What could it be? (Image: NASA/JPL-Caltech/Gizmodo)

Big news, everyone: NASA says it will reveal “an exciting new discovery about the Moon” on Monday. Any guesses as to what it will be?

The space agency’s sneak-peek announcement is scant on clues, but it does reference the Stratospheric Observatory for Infrared Astronomy (SOFIA). Unless NASA is leading us on a wild goose chase, it seems highly likely that SOFIA — a modified Boeing 747SP jumbo jet equipped with a 2.74 m-long telescope — contributed to the finding. As NASA pointed out in its advisory, “SOFIA observes in infrared wavelengths and can detect phenomena impossible to see with visible light.”

Another possible clue: The media advisory mentions the Artemis program. NASA is currently planning to send a man and a woman to the Moon in 2024, specifically to the south polar region. The new discovery apparently “contributes to NASA’s efforts to learn about the Moon in support of deep space exploration.”

Hmm, what could it possibly be…?

We’ll find out on Monday, October 26 at 12:00 p.m. EDT (9:00 a.m. PDT). In the mean time, let’s have some fun guessing.

