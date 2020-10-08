Star Trek’s Kate Mulgrew Returns as Captain Janeway in the Animated Prodigy TV Series

Welcome back, Captain.

Just revealed at the climax of Star Trek’s New York Comic Con panel, Kate Mulgrew will reprise her role as coffee aficionado, virus-stabbing badass, and intrepid captain of the U.S.S. Voyager, Kathryn Janeway, in Nick and CBS’s upcoming Star Trek animated series, Star Trek: Prodigy.

“I have invested every scintilla of my being in Captain Janeway, and I can’t wait to endow her with nuance that I never did before in Star Trek: Prodigy,” Mulgrew said in a press release provided to Gizmodo. “How thrilling to be able to introduce to these young minds an idea that has elevated the world for decades. To be at the helm again is going to be deeply gratifying in a new way for me.”

Although it’s not yet been confirmed if Prodigy will be set before or after Janeway and the crew of the Voyager’s seven-year stint in the Delta Quadrant, the show won’t follow your typical Starfleet crew. Instead, it follows a group of “lawless” teenagers who come across a derelict Starfleet ship and decide to try their own bit of boldly going. Just how Janeway will cross paths with them — and presumably encourage them to do all that exploring and adventuring — remains to be seen, but there few better ways to honour the 25th anniversary of Voyager than with the return of its captain.

Star Trek: Prodigy is set to air on Nickelodeon in 2021.

