Spider-Man 3 Gains Doctor Strange as a Mentor

They say that help can sometimes come from the strangest places. A new report says Benedict Cumberbatch is set to join Spider-Man 3, taking on the role of Peter Parker’s (Tom Holland) new mentor.

According to the Hollywood Reporter, Cumberbatch will be reprising his role as Doctor Strange in Sony Pictures’ upcoming Spider-Man movie, which is being made thanks to an ongoing partnership with Marvel Studios. The two of them spent some time together fighting side-by-side in Avengers: Infinity War, when Spider-Man helped Tony Stark (Downey Jr.) in battling Thanos before being (temporarily) erased from existence. We’ve reached out to Sony for comment and will update should we hear back.

The article states that Cumberbatch will be stepping into the role previously occupied by Tony Stark. Much of Spider-Man’s second solo movie, Spider-Man: Far From Home, dealt with Peter Parker’s grief over the loss of his mentor and friend. Doctor Strange might not be able to totally fill the void, but it does mean we might get some cool universe-altering magic and stuff.

This casting might also help explain how Jamie Foxx is being brought back as Electro, the villainous role he played in The Amazing Spider-Man 2. There have been rumours that Spider-Man could be delving into multiple spidey worlds in future films, much like Far From Home teased and Miles Morales did quite a bit in Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse. Can’t think of a better person to facilitate that than Doctor Strange himself.

Cumberbatch is also set to star in the long-awaited sequel to Doctor Strange, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. No word whether that’ll cross over with Spider-Man, but anything in possible in the multiverse.

