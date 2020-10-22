Russians Reportedly Attacked CIA Agents In Australia With A Microwave Weapon

Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) agents reportedly believe that they were targeted by members of the Russian intelligence agency with a ‘microwave’ energy weapon that left them with brain damage while in Australia.

According to a GQ magazine report by Julia Ioffe released on Thursday, two CIA officials — including one who was “among the agency’s five highest-ranking officials” — travelled to Australia to meet with Australian intelligence officials.

While in a hotel, they felt something that the people among the agency had begun to call ‘getting hit’.

“While in their hotel rooms in Australia, both of the Americans felt it: the strange sound, the pressure in their heads, the ringing in their ears. According to these sources, they became nauseous and dizzy,” wrote Ioffe.

What they had felt, believed CIA officials, was the effects of a microwave weapon that’s been used against U.S. government staff around the world. Staff in the U.S. Embassy in Cuba and China reported similar experiences.

Other CIA people who’d believed they’d been hit by the same weapon were diagnosed with occipital neuralgia, a condition coming from damage to major nerves in the skull.

And who was responsible for this attack? Officials from the American intelligence have blamed the infamous Russian agency that succeeded the KGB, the FSB.

Ioffe claims that CIA investigators were able to place agents from the Russian agency “within range of the CIA officers who had been hit in 2019.”

In response to the reporting, the head of Australia’s Home Affairs department Mike Pezzullo refused to say anything.

“I don’t have any comment on the story in GQ magazine, and even if I did, I won’t confirm or deny if I’ve had classified briefings on that matter,” he said today.

“But even if that were the case, I wouldn’t be in a position to speak about it.”