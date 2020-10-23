The News Of Tomorrow, Today

Roar Into the Weekend With a Dragon-Themed Gif Party

Germain Lussier

Published 2 hours ago: October 24, 2020 at 7:30 am -
Who's better than Toothless? NO ONE. (Gif: DreamWorks)

Your eyes don’t deceive you. It is actually Friday. It’s been a long, long week but it’s finally time to party. To gif party.

One of the best things to happen this week was our first look at the new Disney animated film Raya and the Last Dragon, which comes out next year and looks super badass. Watch the trailer here.

And though that trailer has a distinct lack of dragons in it (it’s just a teaser after all), pop culture does not. Pop culture has a lot of dragons. How to Train them, Slay them, Master them, Reign them, Ball Z them, you name it. And so, that’s our gif party theme. Dragons.

Remember when this show was good? (Gif: HBO) Remember when this show was good? (Gif: HBO)

Post all your dragons below. Flying, fire-breathing, dancing, whatever you got. It’s a gif party, get dragon with it...I don’t know what that means.

Matthew McConaughey, Izabella Scorupco , and Christian Bale. (Photo: Buena Vista)

Filmmakers Reflect on Reign of Fire, 18 Years After the Bizarre Blockbuster Bomb Became a Cult Film

With the tagline “Fight fire with fire,” the dragon apocalypse blockbuster Reign of Fire crashed and burned at the box-office in the summer of 2002. Once it hit home entertainment, the metamorphosis from flop to beloved cult film was almost instantaneous. Over the next two decades of cable reruns, the...

Read more
