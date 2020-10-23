Report: Jared Leto Isn’t the Only Villain Back for Zack Snyder’s Ever-Expanding Justice League

Yeah, sure. We’ve got four hours to fill. Whatever! You do you, Zack!

Yesterday we found out that Jared Leto’s damagéd take on the Joker was being retroactively added into Zack Snyder’s new version of the fabled “Snyder Cut” of Justice League (aka a thing that did not exist until WB decided to give the director a reported $US70 ($98) million to make it). Now, Collider and the Wrap report Leto will be joined, as part of the film’s wildly expanded re-imagining, by Joe Manganiello’s Deathstroke.

Presumably, Deathstroke will be playing an expanded role compared to his end-credits appearance in Joss Whedon’s version of the movie, hence why Snyder’s project is now a four-part tribute to DC Comics and a particularly large amount of excess.

Deathstroke was meant to play a big part in the future of the DC movieverse with his appearance at the end of the film there meant to tease his upgrade to the main antagonist of Ben Affleck’s standalone Batman movie. Then after much umming and ahhing, Affleck quit Batfleck, and DC announced approximately seven billion other movies as it attempted to re-align its movie universe into standalone projects. Turns out, that was enough to actually just straight-up bring Affleck back to appear as one of multiple Batmen in the standalone Flash mov — oh you know what?

Before I go cross-eyed trying to remember all this, fine! Fine! Do whatever! Put Deathstroke in Justice League: The Snyder Cut But It Actually Exists Because They Made It This Time, like he was going to. Add a whole legion of doom’s worth of miscreants while you’re at it! Let’s get Harley in there. Makes no sense, but throw in Aquaman’s Black Manta, to boot. Add entirely new villains! There’s always room in my heart for a cinematic (does it still count if it’s streaming exclusively?) Kite Man. I dunno, maybe float Lex’s piss jar somewhere in the background. Clearly, we have the budget for it.

We’ll bring you more on Snyder’s ceaseless, unyielding plans for the new Justice League as we learn them, as it continues its march to HBO Max sometime next year.

