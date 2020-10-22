How Much the Realme 7 Pro Costs in Australia

Last year Realme entered the Australian mid-range phone market with some aggressive prices and handset features. And it looks like the brand isn’t planning on slowing down anytime soon. Enter the Reame 7 Pro.

Specs

Even in the year since the Realme 5 Pro was released in Australia, some of specs have jumped up quite a lot. The cameras have improved and the battery is bigger. It’s also got a slightly bigger display this time around.

But perhaps the biggest shout is the 65W ‘SuperDart’ charge. This is Realme’s way of saying fast charge. Interestingly, last year the Realme phones had Oppo’s SuperVOOC fast charging attached. So I guess the sister-company is looking to have its own fast charging branding.

According to Realme, the SuperDart charge can power the Realme 7 pro from zero to 100 in 34 minutes.

Here’s a full list of the key specs:

Display: 6.4-inch AMOLED

6.4-inch AMOLED CPU: Snapdragon 720G

Snapdragon 720G RAM: 8GB

8GB Storage: 128GB

128GB Rear camera: 64MP primary, 8Mp ultra-wide, 2MP macro, 2MP portrait

64MP primary, 8Mp ultra-wide, 2MP macro, 2MP portrait Front camera: 32MP

32MP Battery: 4,500 mAH with 65W fast charge

4,500 mAH with 65W fast charge System: Realme UI

Realme UI Colours: Dark blue and silver

Realme 7 pro Australian price

The Realme 7 Pro will have an RRP of $599 in Australia. This is really quite good for the spec inclusions. However, it’s worth noting that it’s a $200 price jump on the Realme 5 Pro that released for $399 around this time last year.

The Realme 6, which came out in April 2020 had an RRP of $469. But to be fair, it wasn’t a Pro model.

Release date

It will be available from November 5 from the realme e-store, JB HI-FI, Officeworks, Bing Lee, Make it Mine, mobileciti, 5GWORLD, Essential Appliance Rentals, Amazon, Kogan, eBay and Catch.com