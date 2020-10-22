How Much the Realme 7 Pro Costs in Australia

Last year Realme entered the Australian mid-range phone market with some aggressive prices and handset features. And it looks like the brand isn’t planning on slowing down anytime soon. Enter the Reame 7 Pro.
Specs
Even in the year since the Realme 5 Pro was released in Australia, some of specs have jumped up quite a lot. The cameras have improved and the battery is bigger. It’s also got a slightly bigger display this time around.
But perhaps the biggest shout is the 65W ‘SuperDart’ charge. This is Realme’s way of saying fast charge. Interestingly, last year the Realme phones had Oppo’s SuperVOOC fast charging attached. So I guess the sister-company is looking to have its own fast charging branding.
According to Realme, the SuperDart charge can power the Realme 7 pro from zero to 100 in 34 minutes.
Here’s a full list of the key specs:
- Display: 6.4-inch AMOLED
- CPU: Snapdragon 720G
- RAM: 8GB
- Storage: 128GB
- Rear camera: 64MP primary, 8Mp ultra-wide, 2MP macro, 2MP portrait
- Front camera: 32MP
- Battery: 4,500 mAH with 65W fast charge
- System: Realme UI
- Colours: Dark blue and silver
Realme 7 pro Australian price
The Realme 7 Pro will have an RRP of $599 in Australia. This is really quite good for the spec inclusions. However, it’s worth noting that it’s a $200 price jump on the Realme 5 Pro that released for $399 around this time last year.
The Realme 6, which came out in April 2020 had an RRP of $469. But to be fair, it wasn’t a Pro model.
Release date
It will be available from November 5 from the realme e-store, JB HI-FI, Officeworks, Bing Lee, Make it Mine, mobileciti, 5GWORLD, Essential Appliance Rentals, Amazon, Kogan, eBay and Catch.com