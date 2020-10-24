PSA: The Darkwing Duck DuckTales Special Is Streaming for Free on YouTube

The terror that flaps in the night is a perfect companion for Halloween viewing. Even if he’s not really that scary.
As you might know, DuckTales recently aired, as part of its latest season, a forty-five minute Darkwing Duck special that spends a lot of time in the purple superhero’s world. It introduces a lot of important elements of the character and maybe inches us closer to the standalone series he clearly deserves. Most importantly, it introduces Gosalyn Mallard, the hero’s erstwhile sidekick/conscience and, let’s be real, the real hero of Darkwing Duck’s ensemble. Now the whole special is available for free on YouTube.
It’s a good special, too, drawing everyone into a multi-dimensional supervillain conspiracy. Which is, honestly, pretty ambitious for a cameo episode. Definitely check it out, and don’t forget to admire that wide-brimmed hat Darkwing is wearing. That hat is iconic, folks. Don’t you forget.
The Next Season of DuckTales Will Feature an Hour-Long Darkwing Duck Special, Because I Deserve Something This Year
Look, it’s been a rough year for all of us. In times like these, we need heroes. Heroes like Darkwing Duck.Read more
DuckTales airs on Disney XD.
For more, make sure you’re following us on our Instagram @io9dotcom.
Editor's Note: Release dates within this article are based in the U.S., but will be updated with local Australian dates as soon as we know more.