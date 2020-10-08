Pixar’s Soul to Skip Theatres for Christmas Release on Disney+

Fans who were planning on Pixar to bring them back to theatres can forget about that. Disney just announced that Soul, the latest film from Pixar, will skip theatres and debut exclusively on Disney+ December 25.

The move comes after weeks of speculation that the film, one of the last major releases still sticking to a November release, would go to the streamer. Of note though, Soul will not have the “Premier Access” pricing that Mulan did for Disney earlier this year. It’ll just be available on the service if you subscribe.

“The world can be an exhausting and frustrating place — but it’s also full of unexpected joys, even in seemingly mundane things,” Pete Docter, director of Soul and Chief Creative Officer of Pixar Animation Studios said in a press release. “Soul investigates what’s really important in our lives, a question we’re all asking these days. I hope it will bring some humour and fun to people at a time when everyone can surely use that.”

With Disney moving Soul to its streamer, and the rest of its major releases to next year, the last major blockbuster remaining on the theatrical release calendar is Wonder Woman 1984, scheduled on December 26.

And check back soon for much more on Soul which — despite audiences not getting to see it in theatres — is probably going to be a very good film.