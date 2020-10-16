Okay So Vodafone’s iPhone 12 Pre-Order Deal is Also Nuts

Earlier this week Telstra jumped the gun by revealing a huge iPhone 12 pre-order offer. And as it turns out, Vodafone took that as a challenge to drop its own crazy offering.

Telstra announced on Wednesday that it was knocking $50 a month off its XL plans for all iPhone 12 pre-orders. This brings it down to just $65 a month before you add handset repayments.

Vodafone took this opportunity to ask the telco industry to hold its beer.

Vodafone is offering double data on its Super+ plan… which it has also discounted by $10 per month. Now the Super+ plan already comes with 100GB data a month. This means you’ll get 200GB data per month for just $55 month before you add the handset repayment on top.

It was incredibly well played, particularly when Vodafone already tends to have the cheapest iPhone plans from the big three telcos each year.

If you’re interested, here’s a list of most of Vodafone’s iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro plans.

It’s worth noting that Vodafone also offers 12 month plans and you can view them over on its website.

Vodafone iPhone 12 Pro Plans

And here’s all the iPhone 12 Pro plans Vodafone has available:

It’s worth noting that Vodafone also offers 12 month plans and you can view them over on its website.

iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro are available for pre-order in Australia right now. If you want to compare all of the plans, we have them all right here.

Disclosure: the author owns 12 shares in Apple.

