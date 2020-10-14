Nicolas Cage Sword-Fights a Space Man

Until today, I had never heard of the new film Jiu Jitsu. Now, it’s all I’ll ever think about.

Directed by Dimitri Logothetis (Kickboxer: Retaliation), Jiu Jitsu is about a group of martial artists who, every six years, have to fight an alien in order to save the world. The alien, who they refer to as “Space Man,” looks like Snake Eyes meets Iron Man with the abilities of Bruce Lee and the Predator. The warriors who fight him include Tony Jaa and Frank Grillo, and they’re led by Nicolas Cage.

So. Like I said. Until today, I had never heard of the new film Jiu Jitsu. Now, it’s all I’ll ever think about. Here’s the trailer courtesy of IGN.

Now, is there a chance Jiu Jitsu will be good? Almost certainly not. Does it look like the perfect kind of dumb, hilarious fun we’re all in need of these days? Abso-freakin-lutey. It comes to on-demand, and theatres where available, November 20…which just so happens to be the same day another wild fantasy movie with major stars is released.

