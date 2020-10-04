The News Of Tomorrow, Today

Netflix’s Next Holiday Movie is the Sweeping Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey Starring Forest Whittaker

Julie Muncy

Published 14 mins ago: October 5, 2020 at 5:45 am -
Filed to:forest whittaker
io9jingle jangle a christmas storymadalen millsphylicia rashad
From Jingle Jangle. (Image: Netflix)
This seems just so wholesome.

Taking up a step up a notch from the Lifetime-movie-core holiday fare like A Christmas Prince (which, don’t get me wrong, I love that mess), Netflix’s next holiday release is Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey, which looks to be a sweeping Christmas-y journey full of music and sentimental energy. With an impressive cast, with Forest Whittaker at the lead, it really does seem like it’s swinging for the fences so far as being a big, wholesome, fun holiday spectacle.

In the film, Whittaker plays the toymaker and inventor Jeronicus Jangle, who must team up with his granddaughter, played by Madalen Mills, to create a new invention and conquer a former friend of Jangle’s, played by Keegan-Michael Key, who stole most of his work. The film will also feature Phylicia Rashad, Anika Noni Rose, Justin Cornwell, and Hugh Bonneville.

It’ll be a musical film, too, with original songs by John Legend, Philip Lawrence, and Davy Nathan. Legend is producing, alongside director David E. Talbert and fellow producers Mike Jackson, Lyn Sisson-Talberg, and Kristin Burr.

Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Story will hit Netflix on November 13th.

