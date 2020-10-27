Netflix Announced a Bunch of New Anime and I’d Cancel It All for One More Second of This Jet Jaguar

As it is wont to do every few years, Netflix took to Japanese audiences overnight and announced it would continue acquiring and funding a metric butt-ton of new anime projects over the next few years. That’s cool and all but anyway: yo, look at Jet Goddamn Jaguar.

He — mecha star of Godzilla vs. Megalon and king of my heart — is just one of the many iconic Toho giants glimpsed in the new trailer for the recently announced Netflix exclusive Godzilla: Singular Point, directed by Atsushi Takahashi and produced by My Hero Academia’s bones and Beastars’ Orange Co. The series follows two young geniuses, Mei Kamino and Yun Arikawa, as they work together to stop the rising Kaiju threat.

The Kaiju designs come from Ghibli animator Eiji Yamamori and are all delightful, but man, that low-rent, weird-looking Jet Jaguar that looks like an homage to his classic look and like the kind of mecha a society panickily attacked by giant monsters would develop in a rush? Love it.

Godzilla: Singular Point Guest Starring My Boy Jet Jaguar was not the only reveal at Netflix’s Anime Festival 2020, however. As well as updates on previously revealed projects — like the CG Resident Evil series Infinite Darkness, following the adventures of rookie cop Leon S. Kennedy and zombie hunter Claire Redfield, separate to the company’s live-action Resident Evil plans, or the Pacific Rim series from Polygon Pictures, Pacific Rim: The Black — there were also first looks for several announced series all set to come sometime within the next year.

When biohazards run wild, only a pair of veteran zombie slayers can get the job done. Resident Evil: Infinite Darkness is a new original series set in the canon of @CapcomUSA_’s classic survival horror franchise @RE_Games, coming next year. pic.twitter.com/nuBKVgXuzp — NX (@NXOnNetflix) October 27, 2020

Long ago, humanity defeated the Kaiju. Now, they’re evacuating Australia. In 2021 join a pair of siblings and their battered, long-abandoned Jaegar as they battle across a continent of danger in Pacific Rim: The Black. @Legendary @POLYGONPICTURES pic.twitter.com/P5ZHZYv9OQ — NX (@NXOnNetflix) October 27, 2020

New looks included:

EDEN (Irie Yasuhiro’s series about a girl raised by robots)

Vampire in the Garden (WIT STUDIO’s new original series about a vampire queen and a young woman searching for a paradise where vampires and humans co-exist)

Yasuke (Cannon Busters’ LaSean Thomas’ next series, set in a sci-fi/fantastical Feudal Japan revolving around a black Samurai)

Trese (a series from BASE surrounding creatures from Philippine folklore)

The debut of the 3DCG adaptation of Hiroshi Takashige and Ryōji Minagawa’s beloved manga Spriggan.

There was even a trailer for Transformers: War for Cybertron — Earthrise, the second in Rooster Teeth’s animated trilogy depicting a new take on the robots in disguise’s origin story.

As the armies of man battle over ancient relics, one organization will do all it can to seal them away. Here’s a first look at 2021’s anime series adaptation of legendary action manga Spriggan in action! @DPInc_official pic.twitter.com/ukTzI0nlMS — NX (@NXOnNetflix) October 27, 2020

With the Allspark lost and Decepticons trapped on a dying Cybertron, Optimus Prime pushes the Autobots to the limit in the depths of space. EARTHRISE, the second chapter of the Transformers: War for Cybertron trilogy, is coming soon. @RoosterTeeth @Hasbro pic.twitter.com/up6g4Qt3QB — NX (@NXOnNetflix) October 27, 2020

On top of all that, Netflix also had the time to announce five brand-new series at the event. One is actually a sequel: Rilakkuma’s Theme Park Adventure, a continuation of the gorgeous, heartwarming stop-motion series Rilakkuma and Kaoru that followed the adorable San-X mascot and its human friend that sees the fluffy gang and Kaoru hang out at a theme park that’s about to close. The rest, meanwhile, are all manga adaptations.

Grab your tickets and get in line for a new series of stop-motion adventures with Rilakkuma and Kaoru! Join Rilakkuma, Korilakkuma, Kiiroitori, and Kaoru as they explore an amusement park in its closing hours when Rilakkuma’s Theme Park Adventure arrives next year. pic.twitter.com/qU2qzSl7pH — NX (@NXOnNetflix) October 27, 2020

Time-travel comedy Thermae Romae Novae, based on Yamazaki Mari’s manga, will follow an ancient Roman bath designer named Lucius who is transported to contemporary Japan to learn about the country’s bathing culture. Miura Tsuin and Takahiro Oba’s dystopian horror High-Rise Invasion, meanwhile, is set in a world where victims are transported to a city of skyscrapers and stalked by masked murderers.

When Roman Empire bath designer Lucius ends up in modern Japan, he’ll find the two cultures aren’t so different after all. The anime adaptation of Mari Yamazaki’s bathhouse comedy Thermae Romae Novae hits the screen in 2021! pic.twitter.com/SeS1ZMS83W — NX (@NXOnNetflix) October 27, 2020

As Yuri finds herself in a bizarre world of endless buildings and masked killers, she’ll do whatever it takes to find her brother and escape. Next year, discover the secret of the skyscrapers in action horror series High-Rise Invasion. pic.twitter.com/ShFLIYsKHL — NX (@NXOnNetflix) October 27, 2020

Jojo’s Bizarre Adventure spinoff Thus Spoke Kishibe Rohan is a four-episode miniseries will follow the titular manga artist from Diamond is Unbreakable, while Kosuke Oono’s incredible Yakuza comedy Way of the Househusband, about a retired gangster who trades the world of Yakuza for blissful domesticity, is being brought to life by J.C. Staff.

To truly capture the ways of the world, this manga artist will scour the globe for inspiration! All four episodes of Jojo’s Bizarre Adventure spin-off Thus Spoke Kishibe Rohan make their Netflix debut 2021. pic.twitter.com/cONOzo0d3B — NX (@NXOnNetflix) October 27, 2020

Japan’s most evil yakuza makes its cutest househusband! Follow Tatsu’s journey from underworld legend to domestic bliss when the anime adaptation of Kousuke Oono’s hit comedy manga The Way of the Househusband premieres in 2021. pic.twitter.com/V7tdVIaYVc — NX (@NXOnNetflix) October 27, 2020

Whew! That’s a lot of anime! Almost too much, especially considering all these are meant to either be coming soon or arriving throughout 2021. Yet, I still can’t stop thinking about Singular Point’s Jet Jaguar more than anything else. What a good robot.