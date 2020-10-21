Movie Release Dates 2020-2021: Every Rescheduled Australian Release

The coronavirus pandemic has played havoc with the upcoming slate of blockbuster movies. Everything from Black Widow to the latest James Bond and Ghostbusters: Afterlife have been pushed back. Some films have new 2021 release dates and others are landing directly on VOD or heading to streaming.
Here’s every blockbuster movie release currently schedule for Australia between 2020 and 2021.
Movie release dates for 2020 in Australia
The biggest blockbusters still on the schedule for 2020 include Wonder Woman 1984, Monster Hunter and The Witches. Here’s all the biggest genre movies and blockbusters set for the 2020 season, and where you’ll be able to catch them.
- Monster Hunter — 3 December, 2020
- Free Guy — 10 December, 2020
- The Witches — 10 December, 2020
- Soul — 25 December, 2020 (Disney+)
- Wonder Woman — 26 December, 2020
Movie release dates for 2021 in Australia
2021 is set to be a massive year for films, largely because most of the biggest films originally scheduled for 2020 have been pushed into the first half of the year. The biggest movies arriving in 2021 including Ghostbusters: Afterlife, Morbius and The Fast and the Furious sequel, F9. Here’s everything else currently scheduled for the year.
- Mortal Kombat — 14 January, 2021
- Chaos Walking — 21 January, 2021
- Antlers — 18 February, 2021
- The King’s Man — 11 February, 2021
- Morbius — 18 March, 2021
- Ghostbusters: Afterlife — 25 March, 2021
- Raya and the Last Dragon — 25 March, 2021
- No Time to Die — 1 April, 2021
- Rumble — 1 April, 2021
- A Quiet Place Part II — 22 April, 2021
- Monster Hunter — 22 April, 2021
- Black Widow — 29 April, 2021
- Bob’s Burgers: The Movie — 13 May, 2021
- Godzilla vs. Kong — 20 May, 2021
- Spiral: From the Book of Saw — 20 May, 2021
- Cruella — 27 May, 2021
- F9 — 27 May, 2021
- The Conjuring 3 — 3 June, 2021
- Venom: Let There Be Carnage — 24 June, 2021
- Top Gun: Maverick — July 1, 2021
- Shang-Chi — 8 July, 2021
- Uncharted — 15 July, 2021
- Jungle Cruise — 29 July, 2021
- The Suicide Squad — 5 August, 2021
- Space Jam: A New Legacy — 9 September, 2021
- Dune — 30 September , 2021
- Halloween Kills — 14 October, 2021
- Eternals — 28 October, 2021
- Snake Eyes: G.I. Joe Origins — 21 October, 2020
- Mission Impossible 7 — 18 November, 2021
- Sherlock Holmes 3 — 26 December, 2021
Considering the sheer number of blockbusters here, it’s going to be a very packed year for cinemas.
All dates listed are subject to change.
This article will be updated as we learn more about the upcoming movie release schedule for Australia. The most recent update noted changes to The Batman, No Time To Die, Shang Chi and more.