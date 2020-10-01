Microsoft Surface Laptop Go and Pro X: Australian Prices, Release Date And Everything You Need To Know

Eschewing the press event for a blog post, Microsoft have launched a budget laptop offering — the Surface Laptop Go — along with a refresh of the Surface Pro X tablet. Here’s everything you need to know about Microsoft’s new and improved products.

Surface Laptop Go specifications

Prior to today, Microsoft’s budget laptop lineup was, well, not that budget. But the (rather imaginatively named) Surface Laptop Go changes all that.

The smaller, cheaper version of the Surface Laptop still has a lot of the features of its bigger brother.

At just 1.11 kilos (2.45 pounds), the Surface Laptop Go packs in a 12.4 inch display, 10th-generation Intel Core Processors with 4 or 8GB of rRAM, 720P HD webcam, USB-C and USB-A ports and a combined fingerprint sign-in/power button.

It’s got a 13-hour battery and fast charging. The Surface Laptop Go comes in ice blue, sandstone and platinum colours.

Surface Pro X specifications

Not settling for just launching a new product, Microsoft also rolled out an update to its popular Surface Pro X tablet from 2019. And the refreshed Surface Pro X is pretty similar to the old one — but with a bit more zip.

The new Surface Pro X has a new SQ2 chip which should improve performance. It comes in platinum, ice blue and poppy red.

And since Microsoft announced its working for x64 emulation for Windows on ARM, this tablet will become even more useful in the near future.

Australian Prices

The Surface Laptop Go starts at just $999, and goes up from there. Here’s a full list of the models’ prices:

Consumer o i5/4/64 (10th Gen $999 o i5/8/128 (10th Gen) $1,249 o i5/8/256 (10th Gen) $1,549 EDU (Commercial) o i5/4/64 (10th Gen) $999 o i5/8/128 (10th Gen) $1,249 o i5/8/256 (10th Gen) $1,549 o i5/16/256 (10th Gen) $1,849 Commercial o i5/8/128 (10th Gen) $1,399 o i5/8/256 (10th Gen) $1,699 o i5/16/256 (10th Gen) $1,999

The Surface Pro X starts at $2,499. Here’s the full list of models:

Consumer o Pro X – SQTM 2/16/256 $2,449 o Pro X – SQTM 2/16/512 $2,899 Commercial o Pro X – SQTM 2/16/256 $2,599 o Pro X – SQTM 2/16/512 $3,049

Australian release date

Both the Surface Laptop Go and the Surface Pro X will both be available from October 13. But for the keen beans: pre-orders open today on the Microsoft store or from other retailers.