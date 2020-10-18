Michael B. Jordan’s Outlier Society Will Produce DC’s Static Shock Movie

Oh, that’s good news.

At Fandome this past August, DC announced that it was re-launching the Milestone line in a big, multimedia fashion, with plans on board for an eventual Static Shock movie. Apparently, that “eventual” is a lot sooner than you might have anticipated, as the film now has Michael B. Jordan and his Outlier Society production banner attached to produce the film, according to the Hollywood Reporter.

Based on the Milestone character Static, a teen named Virgil Hawkins who gets rad electricity powers as part of a growing ecosystem of superheroes in a town called Dakota, the film will be the first big DC joint to centre around a Black protagonist.

THR reports that Jordan and his crew will be taking the lead on the production of the film, which is exciting news for fans of both static and Jordan himself, who is a magnetic and compelling star in his own right. Superhero fans will remember Jordan for playing Killmonger in Black Panther opposite the late Chadwick Boseman.

“I’m proud to be a part of building a new universe centered around black superheroes; our community deserves that,” said Jordan in a statement to the Hollywood Reporter. “Outlier Society is committed to bringing to life diverse comic book content across all platforms and we are excited to partner with Reggie and Warner Bros on this initial step.”