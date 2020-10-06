Life Doesn’t Find a Way as Jurassic World: Dominion Moves Into 2022

Don’t unearth that amber just yet.

As movie studios shift their 2020 releases into 2021, the films scheduled for 2021 have been slowly moving into 2022. That happened Monday with films like The Batman and now it’s happened with the new Jurassic Park film.

Jurassic World: Dominion, the third film in the new Jurassic trilogy, had been scheduled for release June 11, 2021, since 2018. However, it has now been moved to June 10, 2022.

Directed by Colin Trevorrow, Dominion was filming before the covid-19 pandemic hit, shut down for several months, and was one of the first movies back up and filming with new safety protocols. It certainly seemed like everyone involved was hoping to hit that long-in-place release date.

But these movie release dates have been falling like dominos. One falls, and then everything after it has to move. This particular move is likely the result of the new James Bond film, No Time to Die, moving from November to April 2021. Because of that, Universal moved its tentpole, Fast and Furious 9, back from April to May 28, 2021. And since Jurassic World is the same studio at F9, and coming only a few weeks later, surely Universal didn’t want to step on its own toes. Hence the move.

On the plus side, the new release date did give us this awesome new poster. And just look at those names at the top. A thing of beauty. (Also the statement from the director.)

If this news is bumming you out, don’t forget that Jurassic Park fans have a very good, very gory new entry into the franchise available RIGHT NOW. It’s on Netflix and is called Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous. Yes, it’s a cartoon, but it’s also made in conjunction with all the new films. Read more about it below.

