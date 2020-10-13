Lego Is Flogging Some Good Deals via Amazon, You’re Welcome

Build it you must – but save, you can – with some exceptional LEGO deals as part of Amazon Prime Day.

LEGO is amazing stuff, no matter which way you look at it, and I’m quietly confident that thousands of years from now, archeologists will stumble upon half-buried blocks, stub their toes (because it’s LEGO) and presume that we must have worshipped the stuff, because it’s just so prevalent.

Of course, if you’re an AFOL (Adult Fan of LEGO), that’s actually true.

Mind you, if you are an AFOL, you’ll be all too well aware that your hobby can be a pricey one at the best of times, because while there are numerous other third party brick building systems, the premium nature of LEGO still attracts a premium price.

Except for today, because today is Amazon Prime Day, and Amazon’s got a lot of very tasty LEGO deals to separate the cash from your wallet.

LEGO Star Wars Knights of Ren Transport Ship 75284 Building Kit

For those who like the newer films, the LEGO Star Wars Knights of Ren Transport Ship 75284 Building Kit might appeal, with 2 Knights of Ren, Rey with Lightsaber and the ship itself to build. Normally that’s a $119.99 set, but today it’s yours for just $95.

Grab the LEGO Star Wars Knights of Ren Transport Ship 75284 Building Kit from Amazon for $95 here.

LEGO Architecture Skyline Collection 21044 Paris Skyline

Ah, Paris. The city of love, baguettes, fine wine and romantic strolls down by the Seine. Now, while the reality of 2020 means that none of us are likely to actually see Paris for a while, you can at least capture some of its fine Parisian excellence with the LEGO Architecture while saving a few Euro — or in this case dollars — as Amazon slices $20.99 off its regular asking price.

Get the trés bon LEGO Architecture Skyline Collection 21044 Paris Skyline for just $59 through Amazon.

LEGO Architecture London 21034

Or if your tastes run less Gallic and more Brexity, you could pick up the LEGO Architecture London skyline kit. Less Eiffel Tower, more London Eye and Tower Bridge, and not a cheery Cockney stereotype to be seen, guvnor! What you will save is more than a few pennies, with Amazon cutting 22% off the asking price if you’re quick enough.

Get the LEGO Architecture London 21034 kit for just $46.99 from Amazon.

LEGO City Cargo Train 60198

If you’re after the biggest discount on a LEGO set today, you can’t look past the LEGO City Cargo Train 60198. This is no ordinary train, however, because aside from being LEGO — and therefore excellent in its own right — it’s also remote controlled. But that’s not all! On any other day, Amazon would want $299.99 for a ticket to ride on it, but while this deal lasts, it’ll only cost you $189.04.

Save $110.95 on the LEGO City Cargo Train 60198 set through Amazon.

As with any Amazon Prime Day deals, these LEGO deals are stock limited, so act fast if you really want them, but sadly that means that they may have run out by the time you read this.

As Gizmodo editors we write about stuff we like and think you'll like too. Gizmodo often has affiliate partnerships, so we may get a share of the revenue from your purchase.