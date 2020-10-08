Kogan Has a Monster 60GB Sim-Only Plan for Only $10

If you’re currently on the hunt for a cheap prepaid mobile plan, Kogan has well and truly got you covered. Its currently slinging a SIM-only mobile plan with 60GB of data for the unbelievably low price of $9.90.

If you pick up this prepaid plan, you’ll pay an incredibly low $9.90 for 60GB of data that will last for 90 days. Considering that this SIM-only plan is usually $99.90 per 90 days, you’ll be getting a huge 90% off.

There are a few caveats, however. For one, this prepaid plan is only available for new customers. The other is that this price is only available for those first 90 days (or if you manage to cap your data earlier). After that period, you’ll be paying full price for any further recharges.

Alternatively, since it’s prepaid you can give this Kogan mobile plan the boot after that initial 90 day period ends, and pick up another plan through a different provider. In any case, it’ll help lower how much you spend annually on phone recharges.

If this offer sounds like it’s right up your alley, you better act fast. This cheap Kogan mobile plan is only available until 11.59PM AEST, 9 October.