Jurassic Park Gets a Scarily Gorgeous Collector’s Edition for Its 30th Anniversary

Open the pages, and there you are: Welcome to Jurassic Park. The Folio Society has unveiled its latest collector’s edition, this time taking us deep into the world of genetically modified dinosaurs with Michael Crichton’s Jurassic Park. But don’t worry, the book doesn’t bite back. Well, hopefully.
The Folio Society has announced a 30th-anniversary edition of Jurassic Park, the classic sci-fi novel from Crichton that went on to spawn a multi-decade movie franchise, set to continue with Jurassic World: Dominion in 2022. It also turned a generation of kids (including myself) into wannabe dinosaur experts.
Here’s a sneak peek at some of the illustrations, as well as the cover.
Image: Vector That Fox for The Folio Society's edition of Michael Crichton's Jurassic Park, Other
Look out!
Image: Vector That Fox for The Folio Society's edition of Michael Crichton's Jurassic Park, Other
Hopefully there isn't a baby in there.
Image: Vector That Fox for The Folio Society's edition of Michael Crichton's Jurassic Park, Other
Grant and the kids are in trouble.
Image: Vector That Fox for The Folio Society's edition of Michael Crichton's Jurassic Park, Other
Well, shit.
Image: Vector That Fox for The Folio Society's edition of Michael Crichton's Jurassic Park, Other
A look inside at the title page.
Image: Vector That Fox for The Folio Society's edition of Michael Crichton's Jurassic Park, Other
The cover gives us a full view of our favourite baddies, the velociraptors.
Image: Vector That Fox for The Folio Society's edition of Michael Crichton's Jurassic Park, Other
The collector’s edition features six illustrations from artist Vector That Fox, which were made in collaboration with paleontologist Steve Brusatte to “ensure that the illustrations were accurate as well as visually stunning.” However, I have to say the coolest thing about this collectors edition has to be the slipcover, which is covered in a faux “dinosaur skin.”
The Folio Society’s Jurassic Park collectors edition costs $US60 ($84), and is now available to order on its website.
Life Doesn’t Find a Way as Jurassic World: Dominion Moves Into 2022
Don’t unearth that amber just yet.Read more