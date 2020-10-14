Jurassic Park Gets a Scarily Gorgeous Collector’s Edition for Its 30th Anniversary

Open the pages, and there you are: Welcome to Jurassic Park. The Folio Society has unveiled its latest collector’s edition, this time taking us deep into the world of genetically modified dinosaurs with Michael Crichton’s Jurassic Park. But don’t worry, the book doesn’t bite back. Well, hopefully.

The Folio Society has announced a 30th-anniversary edition of Jurassic Park, the classic sci-fi novel from Crichton that went on to spawn a multi-decade movie franchise, set to continue with Jurassic World: Dominion in 2022. It also turned a generation of kids (including myself) into wannabe dinosaur experts.

Here’s a sneak peek at some of the illustrations, as well as the cover.

Image: Vector That Fox for The Folio Society's edition of Michael Crichton's Jurassic Park, Other Look out! Image: Vector That Fox for The Folio Society's edition of Michael Crichton's Jurassic Park, Other Hopefully there isn't a baby in there. Image: Vector That Fox for The Folio Society's edition of Michael Crichton's Jurassic Park, Other Grant and the kids are in trouble. Image: Vector That Fox for The Folio Society's edition of Michael Crichton's Jurassic Park, Other Well, shit. Image: Vector That Fox for The Folio Society's edition of Michael Crichton's Jurassic Park, Other A look inside at the title page. Image: Vector That Fox for The Folio Society's edition of Michael Crichton's Jurassic Park, Other The cover gives us a full view of our favourite baddies, the velociraptors. Image: Vector That Fox for The Folio Society's edition of Michael Crichton's Jurassic Park, Other

The collector’s edition features six illustrations from artist Vector That Fox, which were made in collaboration with paleontologist Steve Brusatte to “ensure that the illustrations were accurate as well as visually stunning.” However, I have to say the coolest thing about this collectors edition has to be the slipcover, which is covered in a faux “dinosaur skin.”

The Folio Society’s Jurassic Park collectors edition costs $US60 ($84), and is now available to order on its website.