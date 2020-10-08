The News Of Tomorrow, Today

In Star Trek: Discovery Season 3's First Clip, Michael Burnham Crash Lands Into the Future

James Whitbrook

October 9, 2020
Michael's in for a bumpy future. (Image: CBS)
Star Trek: Discoverys third season is beaming in hot next week, depositing our heroes in a future unlike anything they’ve seen before — even with last season’s timey-wimey angelic shenanigans. But the landing is going to be a little bumpy for our heroes.

Just dropped as part of New York Comic-Con’s Star Trek Universe panel, CBS has revealed one more look at the show before we actually get to start watching it — our first look at the Discovery being flung into the year 3188.

Not just giving us a bumpy landing for Michael, as she zooms in wearing her angel suit, bounces off ships, and begins a nasty crash-landing, we also get our first look at one of the mysterious new characters arriving this season: David Ajala’s Book, who will become a big point of contact for Michael and the Discovery as they re-acclimatize to this future. Beyond, y’know, Michael pinging herself off his ship mid-chase.

He has a cat! His name’s Grudge. We love him already.

Star Trek: Discovery’s third season begins on CBS All Access October 15.

