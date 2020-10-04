If Your iPhone’s Battery Is Evaporating With iOS 14, You Are Not Alone

Apple’s new iOS 14 has brought iPhone users a trove of wonders. But one cannot have wonders without some bugs. So if you recently noticed that your iPhone seems to suffer massive battery drain after upgrading to iOS 14, we want you to know it’s not just you. And rest assured, there’s a way to fix it, but it’ll require patience.

In recent days, some Apple users reported that their phone’s battery life had been greatly reduced with iOS 14. The iPhone wasn’t the only one experimenting issues, though. Some people also complained that they were having issues with their Apple Watches after upgrading to watchOS 7, which was released in mid-September along with iOS 14.

Is it me or is the phone battery worse after the iOS 14 update? — rasmalai and noodles (@Marrr1ah) October 2, 2020

iOS 14 killing my battery dawg — yofi (@Danqzzz) October 2, 2020

“If you haven’t done the iOS 14 update; DONT DO IT. The battery drain is unbelievable. From 90% to 3% in one hour.” @Apple @AppleSupport @apple — pratish gupta (@pratishgupta16) September 28, 2020

According to MacRumors, watch users reported problems with GPS data not being properly recorded during activities as well as battery drain.

Apple released a support document addressing the problem this week. In the document, the company revealed that there were actually a lot more possible issues that users could be experiencing with their iPhones and Apple Watches. Apparently, none of these bugs were fixed with the recent iOS 14.0.1 update, which tackled things like ensuring users maintained their chosen browser and mail apps and fixing the images in the News widget, among others.

Here’s what Apple had to say about its iPhone and watch hiccups:

After updating to iOS 14.0 and watchOS 7.0, you might notice:

Your workout route maps are missing in the Fitness app on iPhone for previous GPS-enabled workouts from your Apple Watch.

The Activity, Heart Rate, or other health-related apps fail to launch or load data on your Apple Watch.

The Fitness app or Health app fail to launch or load data on your iPhone.

The Health app or Fitness app is reporting an inaccurate amount of data storage on your iPhone.

The Activity app is reporting an inaccurate amount of data storage on your Apple Watch.

Your environmental sound levels data or headphone audio levels data from Apple Watch is missing in the Health app on iPhone.

Increased battery drain on your iPhone or Apple Watch.

And while Apple did provide a solution in the document, it’s not exactly quick and easy. Per the company, if users experience two or more of the above issues, they’re going to have to unpair their watch and phone, back them up, wipe them and then restore them from backup.

If you have these problems with your devices, you can find step-by-step instructions from Apple on how to fix it here. Get yourself comfy. Let’s hope Apple fixes this in its next update and saves people time.