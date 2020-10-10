The News Of Tomorrow, Today

Hulu’s Helstrom Reveals Its Fiery First 10 Minutes

Cheryl Eddy

Published 33 mins ago: October 10, 2020 at 1:35 pm -
Filed to:helstrom
huluio9marvel cinematic universemarvel comicsstreaming
The Helstrom siblings (Tom Austen and Sydney Lemmon) in a moody moment. (Photo: Hulu)
Marvel’s much-anticipated slate of Disney+ series will start arriving soon, but in the meantime, one of the studio’s last Hulu projects will hit the streamer when Helstrom arrives October 16. And good news for fans: the first 10 minutes just made their debut tonight at New York Comic Con.

Showrunner Paul Zbyszewski and cast members Tom Austen (he plays Daimon Helstrom), Sydney Lemmon (Ana Helstrom), Elizabeth Marvel (Victoria Helstrom), Ariana Guerra (Gabriella Rossetti), June Carryl (Dr. Louise Hastings), and Alain Uy (Chris Yen) gathered for an energetic panel to talk about the series and their characters — as well as to offer a sneak peek at all the dark magic and family drama to come. Speaking of which, you can watch those first 10 minutes at the start of the panel right here:

Helstrom premieres on Hulu October 16.

