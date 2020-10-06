How to Watch Apple’s iPhone 12 Event in Australia

After serving up an entrée of new gadgets in September, Apple is back with the main course. The iPhone 12 is finally being unveiled next week and here’s how you can watch it all happen in Australia.

iPhone 12 event time

In the U.S. the live stream will kick off at the lesisurly time of 10am PDT. Here in Australia, it ain’t so friendly. If you want to see it all unfold in real time the event kicks off at 4am AEDT. That’s 3:30am ACDT, 6:30am AEST, 2:30am ACST and 1:30am AWST.

The event will be streaming on YouTube and the stream is already alive and kicking. This means you can also watch it right here:

Due to COVID-19 the iPhone 12 event will not be in front of an audience as in previous years. Instead, it will be pre-recorded in the same fashion as Apple’s September event as well as its World Wide Developers Conference (WWDC).

What else to expect from the iPhone 12 event

Apple’s September event revealed the Apple Watch Series 6, Watch SE, iPad Air 4 and a ton of other goodies. But there were a few hardware predictions that didn’t make an appearance.

Air Tags

First up in the non-iPhone 12 line up are the long-rumoured Air Tags that have been spotted in the code of iOS 14. Apple also accidentally leaked it on YouTube once.

It’s a bluetooth tracking device that is said to have a replaceable battery and the ability to have multiple Air Tags attached to a singe Apple account. have cropped up in iOS codes for a little while now.

If it sounds a lot like a Tile to you, you’re not wrong.

Apple TV

We also may be seeing a brand new Apple TV with an alleged chipset upgrade and improved gaming performance. It’s also said to come with a new Siri remote. According to Bloomberg, it will be compatible with the Find My software.

AirPods Studio

There’s been talk of Apple branded over-ear headphones for awhile now. According to rumours they could be called AirPods Studio and have a price tag of $US350. Not much else is known about them at this stage and honesty we probably won’t see them during the iPhone 12 launch. But a gal can hope.