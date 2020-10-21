How To Activate Optus 5G on the iPhone 12

Praise be to the Speed Force, there’s finally a 5G iPhone. If you’re an existing Optus customer upgrading to the iPhone 12 or 12 Pro, you are no doubt excited to enjoy the kinds of blisteringly fast download speeds Tony Abbott doesn’t think any person would ever need access to.

If this is your first 5G phone, though, there’s a good chance your Sim hasn’t been set up for 5G yet.

The good news is that it’s a pretty simple process:

Download the My Optus app, or update it to the latest version if you’ve already got it. Log in with your account details Go to “Service” Tap on “Settings” Select “5G Network” Flick the switch to “Activate 5G” Wait between 15 minutes and 4 hours for the change to come into effect.

Note: This will only work on a 5G phone, so you can’t get it set up beforehand.

If you get your 5G phone and plan together from Optus, then don’t worry: 5G will be activated by default. This is only for if you buy your iPhone separately from elsewhere.

While Optus is the only major mobile carrier that doesn’t have a pre-order special on the iPhone 12, there is something else in its favour. Optus doesn’t charge extra to access its 5G network at the present time.

Before you sign up to a plan, though, double check that 5G is available in your area. Fortunately for you, we have a tool for that. All you need to do is put in your address and it till tell you whether you can get 5G.

Also keep in mind that Optus 5G currently does not work indoors. Outdoors, however, Optus did just break the 2.5Gbps barrier in testing conditions, and plans to roll out gigabit 5G in the Sydney and Melbourne metro areas later this year.

For more information on 5G activation with Optus, go here and check out our list of the best iPhone 12 plans here.

Alternatively, if you’re just look for Optus 5G iPhone 12 plans, we’ve got them all right here for you:

Optus iPhone 12 Plans

24-month Optus iPhone 12 (64GB) plans

36-month Optus iPhone 12 (64GB) plans

24-month Optus iPhone 12 (128GB) plans

36-month Optus iPhone 12 (128GB) plans

24-month Optus iPhone 12 (256GB) plans

36-month Optus iPhone 12 (256GB) plans

Optus iPhone 12 Pro plans

If you’d rather an iPhone 12 Pro, the cheapest option is the 128GB model. Again, this is when you combine it with the Optus ‘Small’ plan on a 36-month contract. It comes to a total of $86.18 a month with 10GB data a month.

And if you’d rather more data we still recommend the Medium Plan that comes with 60GB/month across a 24-month contract. With the 128GB iPhone 12 Pro it comes to $119.77/month.

Here are all the plan options:

24-month Optus iPhone 12 Pro (128GB) plans

36-month Optus iPhone 12 Pro (128GB) plans

24-month Optus iPhone 12 Pro (256GB) plans

36-month Optus iPhone 12 Pro (256GB) plans

24-month Optus iPhone 12 Pro (512GB) plans

36-month Optus iPhone 12 Pro (512GB) plans

