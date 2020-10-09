How Governing by Tweet Is Going for Your Favourite Quarantined President

Our beautiful president has a viral load and a full diaper. Quarantined at the White House, Donald Trump is living without a full staff, a rally crowd, or a sense of judgment. And you know what that means — he’s tweeting, folks.

It’s been a week since the president announced that he’d tested positive for covid-19 and had to be airlifted to Walter Reed hospital for treatment. In the meantime, members of his administration have been falling ill with the virus left and right — the Guardian counts at least 22 people in his inner circle who have tested positive.

But our leaders don’t just have to test positive to be sidelined from the day-to-day business of running the country. A huge chunk of the U.S. military command has been forced to quarantine, and the West Wing was described by Politico as a “ghost town” since Trump insisted on returning to the White House, putting everyone at risk.

In short, no one’s totally steering the ship right now, and Trump is doing his best to give the illusion that he’s still working and the cocktail of drugs he’s been prescribed makes him feel amazing. The congressional branch has also seen some covid outbreaks this week and they’re mostly focused on confirming Trump’s Supreme Court nominee while avoiding discussion of covid relief.

This is all to say that the prophecy/warning/dream of Trump governing by tweet has, for the most part, been realised this week. The White House offers few specifics about what goes on day-to-day at the moment; it won’t even say when Trump’s last negative covid test was prior to him getting sick. But Trump is firing off tweets at a relentless pace. His Twitter account has become a replacement for the campaign trail and the Oval Office. And presumably, it’s a low-effort distraction while the president is fighting off a serious illness.

Yes, he’s supposedly in contact with other members of the government who aren’t incapacitated by the virus. No one who is trustworthy has confirmed any of this governing. For her part, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said that “the president is, shall we say, in an altered state right now, so I don’t know how to answer for his behaviour,” in an interview with Bloomberg on Thursday. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said that Trump “seems normal.” Both things could be true! McConnell did add that discussions around a fiscal package have been “confusing for all of us to follow.”

Do you know what else is hard to follow? Trump’s Twitter account. In general, tweets are intended to be read in short bursts in a non-linear fashion. This is a very appropriate form of communication for the president. But this week has been a historic moment for Trump tweets, and the mess on his timeline his headache-inducing. It’s filled with retweets, videos, quote tweets, retweets of himself, commentary on tweets that were posted years ago, and memes.

With that being the case, I thought I’d clean up his timeline a bit for readers and voters alike to evaluate the job Trump is doing and the mental fitness of our quarantined president. I just wanted to see the pure, unadulterated Trump content. Maybe it would tell me something about his messaging strategy. Maybe it would just be more scannable. Maybe it would make some sort of sense. At the very least, it would have a beginning, middle, and end — a quality that’s notably absent from Twitter.

Reader, I regret to inform you that it’s still long as hell and it’s really difficult to give it coherence.

In the roundup below, we’ve excised all of the basic retweets. We’re not including all of the quote tweets with basic comments like “Thank you,” but we are noting some of them. We’re skipping basic retweets and link shares in which Trump only quotes the headline. And Trump retweeting himself is mostly out.

On Friday, Trump’s doing a remote appearance on the Rush Limbaugh Show. This evening, he’s scheduled to broadcast a live medical exam that will be conducted by a Fox News contributor rather than his actual physician. And on Thursday, the president’s actual doctor said that it’s safe for him to go back to public engagements on Saturday.

So, unless everyone’s lying about Trump’s health(!), it seems like we’re putting on a cap on the Trump’s-body-is-dying chapter of his presidency and going back to the epoch of Trump’s-brain-is-dying.

Let’s look back at our viral President’s history-making infection that has not quite been dumped into the dustbin of history. You’ll find him handing out orders to the commissioner of the FDA, spreading conspiracies, demanding a pal be appointed to the FCC, cutting drug infomercials, and siding with the plotters of a kidnapping. Normal stuff.

October 2, 2020 – First Circle, in which Trump thinks he’s going out like Stan Chera

VIDEO: Trump informed the nation that he was heading to Walter Reed hospital to “make sure things work out,” but “he’s doing very well” and so is Melania, his wife, the first lady.

Tweet: “Going welI, I think! Thank you to all. LOVE!!!” [ed. note: Yes, the second ‘L’ in ‘well’ is an ‘I.’]

October 3, 2020 – Second Circle, in which Trump is happy to be alive

Tweet: “Doctors, Nurses and ALL at the GREAT Walter Reed Medical Centre, and others from likewise incredible institutions who have joined them, are AMAZING!!!Tremendous progress has been made over the last 6 months in fighting this PLAGUE. With their help, I am feeling well!”

VIDEO: A fatigued Trump sits at a table at Walter Reed and informs the nation that he’s “feeling much better now” and working to get back because he “has to get back” because he still needs to make America great again after four years in office.

October 4, 2020 – Third Circle, in which Trump remembers he likes endangering the lives of others

Tweet: Trump shares a link for voters to give his campaign their contact info.

Tweet: “I really appreciate all of the fans and supporters outside of the hospital. The fact is, they really love our Country and are seeing how we are MAKING IT GREATER THAN EVER BEFORE!”

Tweet: Trump shares a link to the UK-based tabloid Express. The article says that a poll run by Express shows him beating Joe Biden by 1 point.

VIDEO: Business casual Trump says he’s going to greet the crowds outside Walter Reed despite the fact that he’s a contagious covid patient.

October 5th, 2020 – Fourth Circle, the day the steroids kick in

Tweet: (Trump is finally tweeting about TV again) “‘I’m voting for Donald Trump. My father is a Union Worker and his 401K has tripled under President Trump.’ USA Voter. @foxandfriends Thank you, and remember that the Stock Market is getting ready to break its all time high. NEXT YEAR WILL BE THE BEST EVER. VOTE, VOTE, VOTE!!!!!”

Tweet: “IF YOU WANT A MASSIVE TAX INCREASE, THE BIGGEST IN THE HISTORY OF OUR COUNTRY (AND ONE THAT WILL SHUT OUR ECONOMY AND JOBS DOWN), VOTE DEMOCRAT!!!”

Tweet: “Virginia Voters! Your Governor wants to obliterate your Second Amendment. I have stopped him. I am the only thing between you and your Second Amendment. Working hard in Virginia. It’s IN PLAY. Better Vote for your favourite President, or wave goodbye to low taxes and gun rights!”

Tweet: “STOCK MARKET HIGHS. VOTE!”

Tweet: “STRONGEST EVER MILITARY. VOTE!”

Tweet: “LAW & ORDER. VOTE!”

Tweet: “RELIGIOUS LIBERTY. VOTE!”

Tweet: “BIGGEST TAX CUT EVER, AND ANOTHER ONE COMING. VOTE!”

Tweet: “401(K). VOTE!”

Tweet: “BEST V.A. EVER. 91% APPROVAL RATING. VOTE!”

Tweet: “SPACE FORCE. VOTE!”

Tweet: “MASSIVE REGULATION CUTS. VOTE!”

Tweet: “PRO LIFE! VOTE!”

Tweet: “BETTER & CHEAPER HEALTHCARE. VOTE!”

Tweet: “PROTECT PREEXISTING CONDITIONS. VOTE!”

Tweet: “FIGHT THE CORRUPT FAKE NEWS MEDIA. VOTE!”

Tweet: “SAVE OUR SECOND AMENDMENT. VOTE!”

Tweet: “PEACE THROUGH STRENGTH (BRING OUR SOLDIERS HOME). VOTE!”

Tweet: Trump shares another link to collect his supporters’ data and encourages “ARIZONA, FLORIDA, GEORGIA, OHIO, AND TEXAS” to vote.

Tweet: Trump shares a link for building an “Army of Trump” — essentially, volunteers to go to polls for the purposes of voter intimidation.

Tweet: Trump shares a Breitbart link to an excerpt from his former campaign manager Corey Lewandowski’s upcoming book.

Tweet: “It is reported that the Media is upset because I got into a secure vehicle to say thank you to the many fans and supporters who were standing outside of the hospital for many hours, and even days, to pay their respect to their President. If I didn’t do it, Media would say RUDE!!!”

Tweet: “I will be leaving the great Walter Reed Medical Centre today at 6:30 P.M. Feeling really good! Don’t be afraid of Covid. Don’t let it dominate your life. We have developed, under the Trump Administration, some really great drugs & knowledge. I feel better than I did 20 years ago!”

Tweet: “STOCK MARKET UP BIG, 466 Points! 28,149. Great News for America. Jobs, Jobs, Jobs!”

Tweet: “Will be back on the Campaign Trail soon!!! The Fake News only shows the Fake Polls.”

Tweet: (Two-parter) Trump quotes a New York Post reporter writing that he’ll be an “invincible hero” if he bounces back. He says, “Thank you Miranda. Was over until the Plague came in from China. Will win anyway!”

VIDEO: Trump shares over the top slow-mo video of himself landing in a helicopter on the White House lawn as swelling music blares on the soundtrack. It features no close-ups, shots of him climbing the stairs, or footage of him breathing like he’s about to have a heart attack.

VIDEO: Trump addresses the nation from inside the White House. He says that he’s learned a lot about the coronavirus and teases that one day he’ll reveal what he learned. For now, he sticks with the messages: “Don’t let it take over your lives” and “Go back to work.” Everyone hoping he will take a new tone on the virus learns they don’t know shit about Donald Trump.

Tweet: “Wow. Joe Biden just took a more Liberal position on Roe v. Wade than Elizabeth Warren at her highest. He also wants to PACK our great United States Supreme Court. This is what the Dems will do. Remember as they try changing positions before elections end. GET OUT AND VOTE!”

October 6, 2020 – Fifth Circle, further down the spiral

Tweet: “Biden and Democrats just clarified the fact that they are fully in favour of (very) LATE TERM ABORTION, right up until the time of birth, and beyond – which would be execution. Biden even endorsed the Governor of Virginia, who stated this clearly for all to hear. GET OUT & VOTE!!!”

Tweet: Some bullshit about covid-19 that violated Twitter’s rules and was slapped with a disclaimer.

Tweet: “FEELING GREAT!”

Tweet: “I am looking forward to the debate on the evening of Thursday, October 15th in Miami. It will be great!”

Tweet: Trump shares another link to collect his supporters’ data with the message, “NEW MEXICO! Today is the last day you can register to vote online or via mail. Make sure your vote counts!”

Tweet: “Mini Mike Bloomberg, who made a fool of himself on the Dems debate stage when Elizabeth Warren & the others simply took him apart, is going ‘crazy’ trying to buy his way back into the Liberal Democrat’s hearts. His Florida ads are lies. I am much better for SENIORS than Sleepy!”

Tweet: Trump shares a link to a video of Rudy Giuliani on Fox News in which Rudy claims there “are cures now” for covid-19 and compares Trump’s messaging to that of FDR.

Tweet: Trump shares a link to a Fox News video about suburban women supporting his campaign. “THANK YOU!”

Tweet: Trump shares a link to a Fox News video of supporters outside the hospital where he is no longer a patient.

Tweet: “The Fake News Media refuses to discuss how good the Economy and Stock Market, including JOBS under the Trump Administration, are doing. We will soon be in RECORD TERRITORY. All they want to discuss is COVID 19, where they won’t say it, but we beat the Dems all day long, also!!!”

Tweet: After Facebook and Twitter removed identical posts by the president in which he lied about covid-19 being less deadly than the flu, he tweeted, “REPEAL SECTION 230!!!” Probably a coincidence.

Tweet: “Did anyone get to see that absolute ‘Joke’ of a Town Hall interview that Joe Biden did with Concast @NBCNews, hosted by Lester Holt? What a disgrace to our Country that FREE public airwaves can be used that way. All SOFTBALLS. A big FIX. Time should be paid by the corrupt DNC!”

Tweet: In a thread, Trump says Nancy Pelosi wanted too much money for Americans who need stimulus. He says that he’s instructed his representatives “to stop negotiating until after the election when, immediately after I win, we will pass a major Stimulus Bill that focuses on hardworking Americans and Small Business.”

Tweet: “How does Biden lead in Pennsylvania Polls when he is against Fracking (JOBS!), 2nd Amendment and Religion? Fake Polls. I will win Pennsylvania!”

Tweet: Trump retweets a link to a CNBC story about Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell saying that the “the risks of overdoing it” with a stimulus package are low. Bafflingly, Trump agrees, saying, “True!”

Tweet: “Crazy Nancy Pelosi and the Radical Left Democrats were just playing ‘games’ with the desperately needed Workers Stimulus Payments.They just wanted to take care of Democrat failed, high crime, Cities and States. They were never in it to help the workers, and they never will be!”

Tweet: “Republicans need to get smart and confirm Nate Simington to the FCC ASAP! @SenatorWicker Thank you!”

Tweet: Trump quote tweets a rando user six separate times with commentary. The subjects of the tweets are declassifying Hillary emails, the Showtime movie The Comey Rule, SCOTUS, prosecuting his enemies, unfair Biden ads, and Chris Wallace.

Tweet: “New FDA Rules make it more difficult for them to speed up vaccines for approval before Election Day. Just another political hit job! @SteveFDA” [ed. note: Yes, Trump tagged the FDA Commissioner.]

Tweet: “All Russia Hoax Scandal information was Declassified by me long ago. Unfortunately for our Country, people have acted very slowly, especially since it is perhaps the biggest political crime in the history of our Country. Act!!!”

Tweet: Trump retweets or quote tweets Fox News Host Greg Jarrett. Subjects, as characterised by the president, include: Hillary’s nefarious plot, a Florida Man fraudster, shutting down intel agencies, Russia hoax, Clinton did Russiagate, corrupt Comey, and corrupt FBI. And in response to a link about Nancy Pelosi criticising the president’s disregard for social distancing that landed him in the hospital, Trump writes, “Wear your mask in the ‘beauty’ parlor, Nancy!”

Tweet: At this point, the retweets from random MAGA people, TV hosts, and Republican politicians really get kicked up a notch. We won’t be noting most of them but will continue to noting instances with commentary.

Tweet: “The House & Senate should IMMEDIATELY Approve 25 Billion Dollars for Airline Payroll Support, & 135 Billion Dollars for Paycheck Protection Program for Small Business. Both of these will be fully paid for with unused funds from the Cares Act. Have this money. I will sign now!”

Tweet: “11,00 North Carolina residents get incorrect voter registration forms. 2000 LA County Voters received “faulty” Ballots, with NO WAY TO VOTE FOR PRESIDENT. Many others throughout USA. Here we go. This will be the most corrupt Election in American History!”

Tweet: “If I am sent a Stand Alone Bill for Stimulus Checks ($US1,200 ($1,658)), they will go out to our great people IMMEDIATELY. I am ready to sign right now. Are you listening Nancy? @MarkMeadows @senatemajldr @kevinomccarthy @SpeakerPelosi @SenSchumer”

October 7, 2020 – Sixth Circle, in which Trump feels great, he feels, like, perfect and he wants to get for you what he got

Tweet: In response to a tweet asking why political strategist Steve Schmidt is so rude, Trump writes, “Because I’ve beaten him and his very few remaining clients so much, and so badly, that he has become a blathering idiot. He failed with John McCain and will fail again with all others. He is a total loser. @MarshaBlackburn is a Tennessee Star, a highly respected WINNER!”

Tweet: In response to a tweet claiming that undecided voters used in an NBC Town Hall with Biden were actually Trump-haters. Trump writes, “I just hope the voter understands that they are all Fake News trying hard to push a man that should NEVER be president of our Country.”

Tweet: Trump, once again, tweets a Breitbart link to an excerpt from Corey Lewandowski’s book, he adds, “Great book, go out and give it a try!”

Tweet: Trump tweets a video of his own name displayed on a hillside in Los Angeles in the style of the Hollywood sign. “Vote TRUMP California. No more blackouts, shutdowns, ridiculous forrest fires, or water “rationing” (coming soon). We can win in California NOW!”

Tweet: Trump retweets himself saying, “REPEAL SECTION 230!!!” From here, Trump retweets himself a lot and we won’t be noting most of them.

Tweet: Trump quote tweets a video of a man being arrested at an anti-mask protest organised by a church. Trump comments, “DEMS WANT TO SHUT YOUR CHURCHES DOWN, PERMANENTLY. HOPE YOU SEE WHAT IS HAPPENING. VOTE NOW!”

Tweet: Trump quote tweets a Rep. Louie Gohmert post from 2018 that criticises Robert Mueller. Trump writes, “…And I had to put up with these losers and still run a Country, AND VERY WELL!”

Tweet: Trump quote tweets a video about South Dakota lockdowns being bad. He writes, “Watch clip. Great job South Dakota!”

Tweet: Trump quote tweets a video that’s intended to be critical of Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer’s lockdown efforts and praises a state Supreme Court ruling against her. He writes, “We just got a BIG win for the people of Michigan. Open up your Churches and your Schools. Auto companies pouring in and expanding (thank you Mr. President!). Have fun!”

Tweet: Trump quote tweets a random supporter praising him back in August. He writes, “Proud of you Natalie!”

Tweet: Trump quote tweets himself calling for a stand-alone bill to deliver $US1200 ($1,658) checks after he cancelled stimulus negotiations. He writes, “Move Fast, I Am Waiting To Sign! @SpeakerPelosi”

Tweet: Trump quote tweets a supporter named Girl Bot with a confusing post from 2018 that’s broadly about the FBI, NSA, and CIA hunting Trump. He writes, “True!”

Tweet: Trump quote tweets a supporter who says she would wade through a sea of COVID infested water to vote for President Trump on Nov. 3. Trump writes, “Thank you Heather!”

Tweet: Trump quote tweets someone complaining about safety protocols while dining in California. He writes, “VOTE TRUMP CALIFORNIA!”

Tweet: Trump quote tweets a former actor accusing NYC Mayor Bill DeBlasio of rounding up Jewish people like Hitler. Trump writes, “Wow, what does this grim picture remind you of? I am the only thing in the Radical Left’s way! VOTE”

Tweet: Trump quote tweets his campaign rambling about Crooked Hillary and the CIA. “Where are all of the arrests? Can you imagine if the roles were reversed? Long term sentences would have started two years ago. Shameful!”

Tweet: Trump quote tweets his campaign criticising Joe Biden as a hypocrite for talking about unity in a speech at Gettysburg. “Talks unity but illegally spied on my campaign, and much worse – COUP! Too late for the nice talk Sleepy Joe! VOTE”

Tweet: Trump quote tweets a WaPo op-ed praising Trump. Trump writes, “Thank you!”

Tweet: Trump quote tweets a Fox News link that implies Biden has unsavoury interests in little girls. Trump writes, “He’s been a wacko for years, and everyone knows it. The Lamestream Media is stuck with him and they are just now trying to clean up his act. Notice how all of the bad things, like his very low IQ, are no longer reported? Fake News! #MAGA”

Tweet: Trump, once again, quote tweets his campaign rambling about Crooked Hillary and the CIA. He writes, “They went for a Coup. Almost destroyed our Country. You had the right President at the right moment. Current Voters, REMEMBER THIS WHEN YOU VOTE!”

Tweet: Trump quote tweets Ari Fleischer complaining that about undecided voters on NBC secretly being in the Biden camp. Trump writes, “Ari, THE MEDIA IS CORRUPT, JUST LIKE OUR DEMOCRAT RUN BALLOT SYSTEM IS CORRUPT! Look at what’s happening with Fake, Missing and Fraudulent Ballots all over the Country??? VOTE” [ed. note: Twitter added a warning label to this tweet that links to information on how voting by mail is safe and secure.]

Tweet: Trump quote tweets a link to a Tennessee Star op-ed that characterises Democratic vice presidential nominee Sen. Kamala Harris as being too “radical.” Trump writes, “She is far further left than Crazy Bernie. Biden would not last a month!”

Tweet: Trump quote tweets a link to collect his supporters’ data. He writes, “NOW THAT THE RADICAL LEFT DEMOCRATS GOT CAUGHT COLD IN THE (NON) FRIENDLY TRANSFER OF GOVERNMENT, IN FACT, THEY SPIED ON MY CAMPAIGN AND WENT FOR A COUP, WE ARE ENTITLED TO ASK THE VOTERS FOR FOUR MORE YEARS. PLEASE REMEMBER THIS WHEN YOU VOTE!”

Tweet: Trump retweets an endorsement from a law enforcement publication. He does not personally thank the organisation as he did with Heather and many others. Sad.

Tweet: “THE FAKE NEWS MEDIA IS THE REAL OPPOSITION PARTY!”

Tweet: Trump quote tweets a link to collect his supporters’ data. He writes, “Early voting and vote-by-mail start TODAY in ARIZONA! Cast your vote early in person, or request your vote-by-mail ballot right now. We want all eligible voters to vote, and have it counted! Request your vote-by-mail ballot by clicking below! #VOTE”

Tweet: Trump tweets a Fox News video about undecided voters on NBC secretly hating his guts.

Tweet: Trump, once again, quote tweets a supporter named Girl Bot with a confusing post from 2018 that’s broadly about the FBI, NSA, and CIA hunting Trump. He writes more this time, saying, “Wow!!! NOW DO SOMETHING ABOUT THIS, THE BIGGEST OF ALL POLITICAL SCANDALS (IN HISTORY)!!! BIDEN, OBAMA AND CROOKED HILLARY LED THIS TREASONOUS PLOT!!! BIDEN SHOULDN’T BE ALLOWED TO RUN – GOT CAUGHT!!!”

Tweet: Trump quote tweets a FEMA post warning people to prepare for Hurricane Delta. He writes, “Was just briefed on Hurricane Delta, and spoke with @GovAbbott of Texas and @LouisianaGov John Bel Edwards. Please heed the directions of your State and Local Officials. We are working with them very closely — please be prepared, be careful, and be safe!”

Tweet: “Just spoke with Prime Minister @BorisJohnson of the United Kingdom. Very thankful for his friendship and support as I recovered from the China Virus. I am looking forward to working with him for many years to come, a great guy!”

VIDEO: Trump addresses the nation from what appears to be outside the White House. He explains that the experimental treatment REGN-COV2 manufactured by Regeneron is a miracle drug that has him feeling “perfect.” (REGN-COV2 and Regeneron have become interchangeable.) He says that he thinks they’re going to make it free for everyone possibly sometime in the future, maybe, it’s almost here. He says that he thinks of it as a “cure” but leaves room for people to disagree. The CEO of Regeneron is a member of one of Trump’s golf clubs and whether the drug is made free for everyone or not, his stock price got a nice bump.

Tweet: “We should have the small remaining number of our BRAVE Men and Women serving in Afghanistan home by Christmas!”

Tweet: “My highly regarded Executive Order protected 525,000 American jobs during the height of the Chinese Plague. Democrats want to have Open Borders!”

Tweet: “Biden supports Cory Booker’s Bill that will force low income housing in the Suburbs, which will lower property values and bring crime to your neighbourhoods. If Dems win, GOODBYE SUBURBS!”

Tweet: “Obama, Biden, Crooked Hillary and many others got caught in a Treasonous Act of Spying and Government Overthrow, a Criminal Act. How is Biden now allowed to run for President?”

Tweet: Trump shares a short video clip of Kamala Harris saying she’s in favour of banning fracking. Trump writes, “Joe Biden and Kamala Harris BOTH want to BAN FRACKING.”

VIDEO: Trump shares a video of Mike Pence debating Kamala Harris and discussing while Biden’s policies will be bad for the American economy that is now in the midst of a record-setting recession.

VIDEO: Trump shares a campaign ad criticising Biden’s record on trade with China.

Tweet: “Mike Pence is doing GREAT! She is a gaffe machine.”

Tweet: Trump quote tweets an old video of Joe Biden telling the story of President Obama opposing his advisors, including Biden, in order to go ahead with the risky raid on Osama bin Laden’s compound. Trump writes, “Joe Biden opposed taking out Osama bin Laden…”

Tweet: Trump shares a National Review link about some controversy over Kamala Harris not being respectful to the Knights of Columbus. I’m not digging any further on that one. Trump writes, “Moderator cut off @VP Mike Pence while discussing the Knights of Columbus. This is what he was referring to… ‘Kamala Harris’s Outrageous Assault on the Knights of Columbus’”

Tweet: Trump quote tweets Mike Pence sharing a video in which he says that Democrats are going to pack the Supreme Court. In reply, Trump shares a video of the Sept. 26 Rose Garden ceremony for Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barret. The ceremony is widely believed to be the event at which so many members of Trump’s administration were infected with covid-19.

Tweet: Trump quote tweets Mike Pence sharing a video in which he criticises Kamala Harris’s record as a prosecutor. Trump shares an infographic claiming to show incarceration rates in California by race. Trump writes, 2010 to 2016 under Kamala Harris’s watch as “TOP COP.”

VIDEO: Trump shares a campaign video focused on why Trump is the best candidate for Black voters.

VIDEO: Trump shares a video of Mike Pence kissing his arse at the vice presidential debate.

Tweet: “Mike Pence WON BIG!”

October 8 – Seventh Circle, in which Trump rises from the grave causing witnesses to exclaim, “Behold, the Lamb of God!”

Tweet: “Will be interviewed by @MariaBartiromo at 8:00 A.M. @FoxBusiness Great Jobs Numbers & Economy, Plus!”

Tweet: Trump shares the first of several bizarre videos that were ostensibly shot outside the White House, but look weird. In this clip, he continues to take credit for changes that Obama made at the VA. He makes sure to note that he’s added on things that made Obama’s actions better and stronger.

Tweet: “Biden will Shutdown the Economy at the tip of a hat, raise your Taxes, knock out your Second Amendment and Defund, or close, your Police. The Suburbs would be next, get ready. Also, and incredibly, PACK THE UNITED STATES SUPREME COURT. This is not what the USA wants!!! #MAGA”

Tweet: “If a Republican LIED like Biden and Harris do, constantly, the Lamestream Media would be calling them out at a level never recorded before. For one year they called for No Fracking and big Tax Increases. Now they each say opposite. Fake News is working overtime!”

Tweet: “The Great Commonwealth of Pennsylvania would absolutely die without the jobs and dollars brought in by Fracking. Massive numbers! Now Biden & Harris, after Radical Left Dem Primaries, are trying to change their stance. Pennsylvania wants Energy and Second Amendment!”

VIDEO: Trump sends a video message directed at “the seniors.” Trump explains that he is a senior himself. And he got sick and the medicine made him feel “incredible.” He tells seniors that they aren’t vulnerable, but “for this one thing” they are vulnerable, and he hopes to get the magic medicine for the seniors who are abandoning his campaign at a shocking rate.

Tweet: “Joe Biden has no plan for Coronavirus – ALL TALK! He was a disaster in his handling of H1N1 Swine Flu. He didn’t have a clue, with his own Chief of Staff so saying. If he were in charge, perhaps 2.2 million people would have died from this much more lethal disease!”

Tweet: Trump quote tweets a supporter who criticises Nancy Pelosi for floating the idea of invoking the 25th Amendment because Trump is mentally unfit to serve. Trump writes, “Crazy Nancy is the one who should be under observation. They don’t call her Crazy for nothing!” He follows that up with a retweet of Representative Mark Green accusing Pelosi of orchestrating a coup.

Tweet: Trump quote tweets Republican disinformation troll Jack Posobiec announcing that Trump will host the Rush Limbaugh show on Friday as virtual rally. Trump writes, “Looking forward to speaking with the Great Rush and guests!”

Tweet: “Great honour to have the endorsement of the Governor of Puerto Rico, Wanda Vázquez Garced. As I have always said, Donald J. Trump is the best thing to ever happen to the people of Puerto Rico. The drug manufacturers are now coming back. Biden ended that program! @wandavazquezg”

Tweet: “I will be interviewed by @seanhannity tonight at 9:00 P.M. @FoxNews Enjoy!”

Tweet: Trump quote tweets a supporter attacking Democrats on a range of issues. He writes, “Also, they want to Raise Taxes Big and Obliterate your great Second Amendment!!!”

Tweet: “Biden is against Oil, Guns and Religion, a very bad combination to be fighting in the Great State of Texas. We are Winning Big, in the Real Polls, all over the Country!!! NOVEMBER 3rd. VOTE!!!”

Tweet: Trump goes on a multi-tweet thread attacking Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer for her pandemic lockdown measures. Earlier in the day, the FBI charged several men who were angry about the lockdown with plotting to kidnap Gov. Whitmer. The governor pointed out that Trump has created an environment for these kinds of right-wing extremist crimes. In his tweets, Trump expressed his feelings that she should be more grateful that he didn’t tell the FBI to just let the suspects kidnap her or something.

Tweet: “The Gallup Poll has just come out with the incredible finding that 56% of you say that you are better off today, during a pandemic, than you were four years ago (OBiden). Highest number on record! Pretty amazing!”

Tweet: Trump quote tweets House candidate Nick Freitas calling for supporters to text him. Trump writes, “Nick has my Complete and Total Endorsement. A warrior for Virginia and the USA! Big on protecting your Second Amendment!”

Tweet: Trump quote tweets a local news report encouraging people to vote in Virginia. He writes, “I will save your a Second Amendment, Virginia. He is going to take it away. Vote Trump!”

Tweet: Trump quote tweets a local news outlet’s story about a postal worker being accused of “dumping mail and election ballots.” The story itself says that the worker was dumping mail for unknown reasons but the bags happened to contain 99 general election ballots being sent to voters. Weird, but not the evidence of voter fraud that Trump thinks it is. He writes, “Hello!”

October 9 – Eighth Circle, enjoy!

Tweet: Trump quote tweets a local news outlet reminding voters in North Carolina and Virginia of their respective deadlines to register. He writes, “Vote!”

Tweet: “Steve Scully, the second Debate Moderator, is a Never Trumper, just like the son of the great Mike Wallace. Fix!!!”

Tweet: “Crazy Nancy Pelosi is looking at the 25th Amendment in order to replace Joe Biden with Kamala Harris. The Dems want that to happen fast because Sleepy Joe is out of it!!!”

Tweet: “Just got a briefing on Hurricane Delta rushing toward Louisiana and Mississippi. @fema is there and ready!!!”

Tweet: “Covid Relief Negotiations are moving along. Go Big!”

Tweet: “Will be doing show with @RushLimbaughEIB at 12:00 P.M. TALK RADIO. ENJOY!!!”

Tweet: “COLORADO! Your mail ballots are being sent out beginning TODAY! Fill them out and VOTE #TrumpPence2020!”