His Dark Materials Returns to Our World In November

New worlds await Lyra and her friends and foes alike — and we won’t have to wait much longer to see them ourselves.

HBO has confirmed that the second season of His Dark Materials will hit the network as well as its streaming platform, HBO Max, this November. Picking up where the debut season left off, season two sees a traumatised Lyra follow Asriel into the portal he opened to a new world. There, she finally crosses paths with Will, learning her fate is tied to our own world as well as Will’s hunt for his father.

Image: HBO

Along with the new poster you can see above, HBO has released a few posters for individual characters, both returning and as yet unfamiliar.

Her journey is just getting started. #NewWorldsAwait in Season 2 of #HisDarkMaterials. pic.twitter.com/q9lXaknKdy — His Dark Materials (@daemonsanddust) October 12, 2020

Click through to see the full thread, including a full look at one of the new characters coming to the season two: Jade Anouka as Ruta Skadi, Witch Queen of the Lake Lubana clan. In the books, Ruta teams up with Serafina in the witches’ battle against the Magisterium.

His Dark Materials begins once more on HBO Max on November 17 in the U.S. In Australia, it’ll air on Binge and Foxtel. Stay tuned for a local air date.