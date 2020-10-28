Here’s What The Reinvented Hummer Could Have Looked Like

While we’re all pretty much done fawning over the 2022 Hummer EV revealed by GMC last week, the automaker has released early design proposals that show different versions of the electric pickup truck we almost got.

Seven-Slot Grille, But How?

2022 GMC Hummer (Illustration: GMC Hummer)

The Hummer we got looks just like a Hummer, and its compromised, shortened truck bed is exactly what most of us expected from the brand that was never really about functionality to begin with — just appearances and confidence. But it was almost different! One early design proposal from GMC shows a cool light-up seven-slot grille with a 3D effect. The body appears to show a slightly more compact passenger cab with a bit of a longer cargo bed.

Take What Off?

2022 GMC Hummer (Illustration: GMC Hummer)

Another early design shows a more hardcore model capable of Jeep-like modification, with the apparent ability to fold down the windshield and remove the vehicle’s doors seen in the renderings. The removable roof panels in this design did carry through to the final truck we’re getting.

A Bed For Ants

2022 GMC Hummer (Illustration: GMC Hummer)

Just to show how far into the future and out of the off-roading community GMC was potentially willing to take the Hummer, this design features what appears to be some sort of compressed carbon or carbon fibre bed with a strange inverted tailgate that looks as if it may not open. At that point I think they should have considered a trunk with a lid.

How Does It Look In Red?

2022 GMC Hummer (Illustration: GMC Hummer)

The other concept renderings just show tweaked versions of the final truck we did get, with variations of the fascia and taillight treatment as well as some colour mockups. The pitch to bring back Hummer was made to GMC’s designers only in April of 2019, according to the automaker, which is why they don’t even have a functioning model yet.

What Else?

Illustration: GMC Hummer

For a more thorough breakdown of the new electric Hummer pickup design, check out Jason’s article from last week, or read David’s big breakdown on the all-electric tech behind the new behemoth.