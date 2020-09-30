Earlier this morning, Google held an event launching a whole slate of new hardware including its new flagship phone the Pixel 5 and another version of its mid-range model, the Pixel 4A with 5g. Here’s everything you need to know about both phones:
Google Pixel 5 specs
As it often goes, leaks about the Pixel 5 were pretty spot on.
- Display: 6inch flexible OLED display at 432PPI. 90 Hz refresh rate and 1080 x 2340 resolution.
- Processor: Snapdragon 765G
- RAM: 8GB
- Storage: 128GB
- Rear Camera: 12.2MP dual-pixel (16-megapixel ultrawide)
- Front Camera: 8MP
- Battery: 4080 mAh
- LTE: 5G
- Colours: Black, green
Google Pixel 4a with 5g specs
Like its big brother, the predictions about the Pixel 4 were on the money.
- Display: 6.2-inch OLED display at 413 ppi. 60 Hz refresh rate and 1080 x 2340 resolution.
- Processor: Snapdragon 765G
- RAM: 6GB
- Storage: 128GB
- Rear Camera: 12.2MP dual-pixel (16-megapixel ultrawide)
- Front Camera: 8MP
- Battery: 3885 mAh
- LTE: 5G
- Colours: White, Black
And for the sake of it, here’s a spec sheet with all three of Google’s current phone models.
Pixel 5 & Pixel 4a with 5G Australian prices
Despite being their flagship model, the Pixel 5 is coming in at a fair bit cheaper than the competition’s top models. It’s launching at a price of $999.
Meanwhile the Pixel 4a 5G is coming in at $799.
Australia release date
The Pixel 5 will be available in Australia from October 15, and its littler brother will come out sometime in November. But for those of you keen, both phones can be pre-ordered from today.
Here’s where to buy the Pixel 5 and 4a with 5G
Australians can pre-order the Pixel 5 from today from the Google Store, Telstra, Optus, Vodafone, JB Hi-Fi, Officeworks and Harvey Norman.
The Pixel 4a with 5G can be pre-ordered from JB Hi-Fi, Officeworks and Harvey Norman.