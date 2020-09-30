The News Of Tomorrow, Today

Google Pixel 5 and 4a with 5G: Australian Price, Release Date and Everything You Need to Know

Cam Wilson

Cam Wilson

Published 42 mins ago: October 1, 2020 at 9:14 am
photograph of the Google Pixel 5 and Pixel 4a with 5g
Supplied: Google

Earlier this morning, Google held an event launching a whole slate of new hardware including its new flagship phone the Pixel 5 and another version of its mid-range model, the Pixel 4A with 5g. Here’s everything you need to know about both phones:

Google Pixel 5 specs

As it often goes, leaks about the Pixel 5 were pretty spot on.

  • Display: 6inch flexible OLED display at 432PPI. 90 Hz refresh rate and 1080 x 2340 resolution.
  • Processor: Snapdragon 765G
  • RAM: 8GB
  • Storage: 128GB
  • Rear Camera: 12.2MP dual-pixel (16-megapixel ultrawide)
  • Front Camera: 8MP
  • Battery: 4080 mAh
  • LTE: 5G
  • Colours: Black, green

Google Pixel 4a with 5g specs

Like its big brother, the predictions about the Pixel 4 were on the money.

  • Display: 6.2-inch OLED display at 413 ppi. 60 Hz refresh rate and 1080 x 2340 resolution.
  • Processor: Snapdragon 765G
  • RAM: 6GB
  • Storage: 128GB
  • Rear Camera: 12.2MP dual-pixel (16-megapixel ultrawide)
  • Front Camera: 8MP
  • Battery: 3885 mAh
  • LTE: 5G
  • Colours: White, Black

And for the sake of it, here’s a spec sheet with all three of Google’s current phone models.

Google Pixel phone spec sheets
Supplied: Google

Pixel 5 & Pixel 4a with 5G Australian prices

Despite being their flagship model, the Pixel 5 is coming in at a fair bit cheaper than the competition’s top models. It’s launching at a price of $999.

Meanwhile the Pixel 4a 5G is coming in at $799.

Australia release date

The Pixel 5 will be available in Australia from October 15, and its littler brother will come out sometime in November. But for those of you keen, both phones can be pre-ordered from today.

Here’s where to buy the Pixel 5 and 4a with 5G

Australians can pre-order the Pixel 5 from today from the Google Store, Telstra, Optus, Vodafone, JB Hi-Fi, Officeworks and Harvey Norman.

The Pixel 4a with 5G can be pre-ordered from JB Hi-Fi, Officeworks and Harvey Norman.

Cam Wilson is a reporter for Gizmodo. Prior to this, he worked as a reporter at the Australian Broadcasting Corporation and BuzzFeed.

Cam covers internet culture and tech in Australia.

He tweets at @cameronwilson and you can email him at [email protected]

