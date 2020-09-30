Google Pixel 5 and 4a with 5G: Australian Price, Release Date and Everything You Need to Know

Earlier this morning, Google held an event launching a whole slate of new hardware including its new flagship phone the Pixel 5 and another version of its mid-range model, the Pixel 4A with 5g. Here’s everything you need to know about both phones:

Google Pixel 5 specs

As it often goes, leaks about the Pixel 5 were pretty spot on.

Display: 6inch flexible OLED display at 432PPI. 90 Hz refresh rate and 1080 x 2340 resolution.

6inch flexible OLED display at 432PPI. 90 Hz refresh rate and 1080 x 2340 resolution. Processor: Snapdragon 765G

Snapdragon 765G RAM: 8GB

8GB Storage: 128GB

128GB Rear Camera: 12.2MP dual-pixel (16-megapixel ultrawide)

12.2MP dual-pixel (16-megapixel ultrawide) Front Camera: 8MP

8MP Battery: 4080 mAh

4080 mAh LTE: 5G

5G Colours: Black, green

Google Pixel 4a with 5g specs

Like its big brother, the predictions about the Pixel 4 were on the money.

Display: 6.2-inch OLED display at 413 ppi. 60 Hz refresh rate and 1080 x 2340 resolution.

6.2-inch OLED display at 413 ppi. 60 Hz refresh rate and 1080 x 2340 resolution. Processor: Snapdragon 765G

Snapdragon 765G RAM: 6GB

6GB Storage: 128GB

128GB Rear Camera: 12.2MP dual-pixel (16-megapixel ultrawide)

12.2MP dual-pixel (16-megapixel ultrawide) Front Camera: 8MP

8MP Battery: 3885 mAh

3885 mAh LTE: 5G

5G Colours: White, Black

And for the sake of it, here’s a spec sheet with all three of Google’s current phone models.

Pixel 5 & Pixel 4a with 5G Australian prices

Despite being their flagship model, the Pixel 5 is coming in at a fair bit cheaper than the competition’s top models. It’s launching at a price of $999.

Meanwhile the Pixel 4a 5G is coming in at $799.

Australia release date

The Pixel 5 will be available in Australia from October 15, and its littler brother will come out sometime in November. But for those of you keen, both phones can be pre-ordered from today.

Here’s where to buy the Pixel 5 and 4a with 5G

Australians can pre-order the Pixel 5 from today from the Google Store, Telstra, Optus, Vodafone, JB Hi-Fi, Officeworks and Harvey Norman.

The Pixel 4a with 5G can be pre-ordered from JB Hi-Fi, Officeworks and Harvey Norman.