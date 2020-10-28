Give a Chaotic First Listen to Amazon’s Wheel of Time Series

Like so many other series in production, Amazon’s The Wheel of Time was brought to a halt by the onset of the covid-19 pandemic. At this point, it doesn’t seem at all likely it’ll launch in 2020 the way it was originally meant to. That being said, The Wheel of Time’s team wants people to know that things are actually still coming together — it’s just that we can’t quite see them yet.

Apropos of it being a Wednesday afternoon, The Wheel of Time’s Twitter profile lit up today with a 16-second video containing audio from the series at a point time when chaos has broken out. Amid the screams of multiple people in the background, a woman’s voice stands out as she asks a man whether or not he’s ready to do something, to which he replies that he’s not.

The woman admits she’s not ready either as the clip comes to an and the whole time this is happening, the embedded video itself features a swirl of black and white mass circling one another.

There isn’t all that much to be gleaned from the audio other than that Amazon knows diehard fans of Robert Jordan’s The Wheel of Times are waiting with bated breath for literally any updates regarding the show’s progress, but for now, it appears as if this sort of morsel of content is all the studio has to offer.

The Wheel of Time — starring Rosamund Pike, Sophie Okonedo, Michael McElhatton, Josha Stradowski, Marcus Rutherford, Zoë Robins, and many more — is slated to hit Amazon Prime at some point in the near future, but there’s no official word as to just when.