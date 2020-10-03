The News Of Tomorrow, Today

Get Ready for The Haunting of Bly Manor With Its Ominous Opening Credits

Julie Muncy

Published 57 mins ago: October 4, 2020 at 9:00 am -
From The Haunting of Bly Manor. (Image: Netflix)
The Haunting of Bly Manor comes to Netflix as a sort of pseudo-sequel to Mike Flanagan’s The Haunting of Hill House. It’s as good a time as any to whet your appetite just a little bit more.

Well, here’s just the thing: the Twitter account for the show, gearing up for the release, has shared one final promotional tidbit: the show’s opening credits. If you want to preserve the full experience, click off here, but otherwise enjoy the ambiance.

The opening credits sequence feels especially meaningful in a good horror show. It should set a mood, you know? I think this is a pretty strong one, moody and artful and effectively establishing the setting as a creepy old house. Which is really all you need to know.

The Haunting of Bly Manor, based on Turning of the Screw by Henry James, will be out on Netflix October 9th.

