Get Ready for The Haunting of Bly Manor With Its Ominous Opening Credits

The Haunting of Bly Manor comes to Netflix as a sort of pseudo-sequel to Mike Flanagan’s The Haunting of Hill House. It’s as good a time as any to whet your appetite just a little bit more.

Well, here’s just the thing: the Twitter account for the show, gearing up for the release, has shared one final promotional tidbit: the show’s opening credits. If you want to preserve the full experience, click off here, but otherwise enjoy the ambiance.

One week to go. Until then, enjoy our perfectly splendid opening titles. pic.twitter.com/2wxdka3ZmU — The Haunting of Bly Manor (@haunting) October 2, 2020

The opening credits sequence feels especially meaningful in a good horror show. It should set a mood, you know? I think this is a pretty strong one, moody and artful and effectively establishing the setting as a creepy old house. Which is really all you need to know.

Even The Haunting of Bly Manor’s Episode Titles Are Spooky as Hell The wait is almost over for Mike Flanagan’s much-anticipated follow-up to The Haunting of Hill House. A new setting and characters await in The Haunting of Bly Manor, but in the spirit of all good horror anthologies, it looks like the levels of dread and terror will be just as... Read more

The Haunting of Bly Manor, based on Turning of the Screw by Henry James, will be out on Netflix October 9th.

For more, make sure you’re following us on our Instagram @io9dotcom.