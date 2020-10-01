Ford Surprises Charitable Lawn-Mower With A Replacement For His 530,000 KM 2012 Ford Edge

Automakers love owner loyalty and will often reach out to folks who have done extraordinary things in company cars to make sure they keep driving whatever brand it is. This time, Ford has offered to replace a charitable lawn-mower’s 531,084 km Ford Edge and he’s thrilled.

Photo: @iamrodneysmith on Twitter

Rodney Smith Jr. bought a used 2012 Ford Edge back in 2018 with 93,342 km on the clock, and in the time that’s passed he’s added over 402,336 km to the odometer driving across the country. Smith’s charitable work involves offering free lawncare for those who are less-abled, veterans, single parents, and others in need on his countrywide tours. His aim is always to mow lawns in all 50 states, according to local Huntsville, Alabama news station WZDX, where Smith is based out of.

Making a difference one lawn at a time. Full version 2:39. pic.twitter.com/exIop95Kjo — Rodney Smith Jr (@iamrodneysmith) August 14, 2020

But it was while Smith was mowing lawns on one of his tours in Michigan that Ford’s team showed up and surprised him with a brand new 2021 Ford Edge to replace his current car. Rodney Smith Jr. tweeted about the surprise:

Lost for words . Wow…. @Ford came out to my lawn in MI. After mowing my lawn, they surprised me with a a brand new 2020 Ford Edge. Wow . Thank you so much @Ford . pic.twitter.com/3aafoo6yT4 — Rodney Smith Jr (@iamrodneysmith) September 29, 2020

The automaker followed up with a statement: “Your selflessness has not gone unnoticed. We appreciate all that you do for the community and we hope you enjoy your new 2020 Ford Edge!”

Ford likely became aware of Smith’s tours in his Edge back in August, when he was tweeting about the reliability of his crossover on its hundreds of thousands of kilometres of journeying across the country helping people. A Ford representative had reached out to Smith in the Twitter replies on August 9 and offered for him to “holler next time you’re in Detroit or Los Angeles and we’ll be happy to inspect and help service your Edge.” This was quite the service!

I always get asked how many miles do I have on my car. It’s 311,00. 2012 @ford edge. Great car, never any real serious problems pic.twitter.com/Ra6I1K51CC — Rodney Smith Jr (@iamrodneysmith) August 9, 2020

What’s interesting, though, is perhaps Ford has plenty of Edges to give away. The automaker is reportedly considering axing the Edge in the near future. We’ll see!

You can follow and support Rodney Smith Jr. on Twitter, on his Instagram, or at the Raising Men & Women Lawn Care Service website. Now I just wonder how many kilometres the dude’s lawn mowers have done?

The fate of Smith’s old Ford Edge is sealed, and of course it’s going to a good cause. He claims it’ll soon get detailed, tuned, new wheels and then given to a family in need of a ride.