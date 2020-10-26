Everything Coming To Binge In November 2020

Binge is kicking off November with a raft of classic films and returning TV shows for all you genre-loving fiends. New episodes of Fear the Walking Dead and His Dark Materials are airing through the month while films like Atomic Blonde, Machete Kills, Justice League and Gattaca are soon-to-be streaming.
If you’ve ever wanted to revisit the strange, experimental Hulk film of the early 2000s, Binge also has you covered. (It’s not a good film by any stretch of the imagination, but it’s always nice to see how far Marvel productions have come.)
Here’s everything new coming to Binge in November 2020:
November 1:
- The Vow (new episodes weekly)
- Happy Gilmore
- Gattaca
- Oblivion
- 28 Days
November 2:
- The Undoing (new episodes weekly)
- Fear the Walking Dead (new episodes weekly)
- Warrior (new episodes weekly)
- The Real Housewives of Potomac (new episodes weekly)
- Property Brothers: Forever Home (Season 3)
November 3:
- Below Deck (new episodes weekly)
- Last Week Tonight with John Oliver (new episodes weekly)
- Hell’s Kitchen USA (Season 19)
November 4:
- Spies of War (Season 1)
- Masterchef UK (Season 16)
- Ghosted: Love Gone Missing (Season 2)
- Backyard Envy (new episodes weekly)
- 537 Votes
November 5:
- Songland (new episodes weekly)
- The Real Housewives of Orange County (new episodes weekly)
November 6:
- Betty (Season 1)
- Island of Bryan (Season 2)
- Keeping Up With The Kardashians (new episodes weekly)
- Southern Charm (new episodes weekly)
- The Bradshaw Bunch (new episodes weekly)
- The Secret of Skinwalker Ranch (new episodes weekly)
November 7:
- Celebrity Ghost Stories (new episodes weekly)
November 8:
- Machete Kills
- Happily N’Ever After
- Before The Devil Knows You’re Dead
- Disaster Movie
November 9:
- Africa – The Future
- Australian SAS: The Untold Story
- Song of Parkland
November 10:
- I Am (Season 1)
- 8 Out Of 10 Cats Does Countdown (Season 9)
- 90 Day Finance (Season 6)
November 11:
- Siempre Luis
November 12:
- Cobra (new episodes weekly)
November 13:
- Girls Trip
- Gone
- Next Friday
November 14:
- The Interview
- Almost Famous
November 15:
- The Real Housewives of Chesire (new episodes weekly)
- Atomic Blonde
- The Hunt
- Valentine’s Day
- Sudden Impact
November 16:
- From The Earth To The Moon (Season 1)
- Disappeared (Season 9)
- Pawn Stars (Season 20)
- Last Seen Alive (Season 1)
November 17:
- His Dark Materials (Season 2)
- Dr Pimple Popper (Season 2)
- Autopsy (Season 1)
- Love It Or List It Toronto (Season 6)
November 18:
- Transhood
- Next (new episodes weekly)
- Burning Ojai: Our Fire Story
- At The Heart Of Gold: The US Gymnastics Scandal
- My 600LB Life (Season 7)
November 19:
- The Black Files: Declassified (Season 1)
- Chelsea Handler: Evolution
- Buying And Selling (Season 1)
- Posh Hotels (Season 1)
November 20:
- Swiped: Hooking Up In The Digital Age
November 21:
- Fred Claus
- The Kill Team
November 22:
- Hulk
- Loving
- Kicking & Screaming
November 23:
- Atlanta’s Missing And Murdered: The Lost Children
- Evil King (Season 3)
November 24:
- Say Yes To The Dress (Season 17)
- The Circus (Limited Series)
- Raffles: Remaking An Icon
- Paul Hollywood’s Pies & Pud (Season 1)
November 25:
- Surgeons: At The Edge Of Life (Seasons 1-2)
- Sister Wives (Season 8)
- Gold Rush: Parker’s Trail (Season 1)
- Crazy, Not Insane
November 26:
- The Flight Attendant (double episodes weekly)
- Young Sheldon (Season 3)
- Room To Improve (Season 9)
November 27:
- United Skates
- Justice League
- Thanks for Sharing
November 28:
- The Polar Express
- Conversations With Other Women
November 29:
- Alpha Dog
- Ned Kelly
- Not Another Teen Movie
November 30:
- Murder She Solved (Seasons 2-3)
Binge has plenty to offer this November. If you’re looking to get stuck in, you can sign up to Binge here.