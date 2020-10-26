Everything Coming To Binge In November 2020

Binge is kicking off November with a raft of classic films and returning TV shows for all you genre-loving fiends. New episodes of Fear the Walking Dead and His Dark Materials are airing through the month while films like Atomic Blonde, Machete Kills, Justice League and Gattaca are soon-to-be streaming.

If you’ve ever wanted to revisit the strange, experimental Hulk film of the early 2000s, Binge also has you covered. (It’s not a good film by any stretch of the imagination, but it’s always nice to see how far Marvel productions have come.)

Here’s everything new coming to Binge in November 2020:

November 1:

The Vow (new episodes weekly)

Happy Gilmore

Gattaca

Oblivion

28 Days

November 2:

The Undoing (new episodes weekly)

Fear the Walking Dead (new episodes weekly)

Warrior (new episodes weekly)

The Real Housewives of Potomac (new episodes weekly)

Property Brothers: Forever Home (Season 3)

November 3:

Below Deck (new episodes weekly)

Last Week Tonight with John Oliver (new episodes weekly)

Hell’s Kitchen USA (Season 19)

November 4:

Spies of War (Season 1)

Masterchef UK (Season 16)

Ghosted: Love Gone Missing (Season 2)

Backyard Envy (new episodes weekly)

537 Votes

November 5:

Songland (new episodes weekly)

The Real Housewives of Orange County (new episodes weekly)

November 6:

Betty (Season 1)

Island of Bryan (Season 2)

Keeping Up With The Kardashians (new episodes weekly)

Southern Charm (new episodes weekly)

The Bradshaw Bunch (new episodes weekly)

The Secret of Skinwalker Ranch (new episodes weekly)

November 7:

Celebrity Ghost Stories (new episodes weekly)

November 8:

Machete Kills

Happily N’Ever After

Before The Devil Knows You’re Dead

Disaster Movie

November 9:

Africa – The Future

Australian SAS: The Untold Story

Song of Parkland

November 10:

I Am (Season 1)

8 Out Of 10 Cats Does Countdown (Season 9)

90 Day Finance (Season 6)

November 11:

Siempre Luis

November 12:

Cobra (new episodes weekly)

November 13:

Girls Trip

Gone

Next Friday

November 14:

The Interview

Almost Famous

November 15:

The Real Housewives of Chesire (new episodes weekly)

Atomic Blonde

The Hunt

Valentine’s Day

Sudden Impact

November 16:

From The Earth To The Moon (Season 1)

Disappeared (Season 9)

Pawn Stars (Season 20)

Last Seen Alive (Season 1)

November 17:

His Dark Materials (Season 2)

Dr Pimple Popper (Season 2)

Autopsy (Season 1)

Love It Or List It Toronto (Season 6)

November 18:

Transhood

Next (new episodes weekly)

Burning Ojai: Our Fire Story

At The Heart Of Gold: The US Gymnastics Scandal

My 600LB Life (Season 7)

November 19:

The Black Files: Declassified (Season 1)

Chelsea Handler: Evolution

Buying And Selling (Season 1)

Posh Hotels (Season 1)

November 20:

Swiped: Hooking Up In The Digital Age

November 21:

Fred Claus

The Kill Team

November 22:

Hulk

Loving

Kicking & Screaming

November 23:

Atlanta’s Missing And Murdered: The Lost Children

Evil King (Season 3)

November 24:

Say Yes To The Dress (Season 17)

The Circus (Limited Series)

Raffles: Remaking An Icon

Paul Hollywood’s Pies & Pud (Season 1)

November 25:

Surgeons: At The Edge Of Life (Seasons 1-2)

Sister Wives (Season 8)

Gold Rush: Parker’s Trail (Season 1)

Crazy, Not Insane

November 26:

The Flight Attendant (double episodes weekly)

Young Sheldon (Season 3)

Room To Improve (Season 9)

November 27:

United Skates

Justice League

Thanks for Sharing

November 28:

The Polar Express

Conversations With Other Women

November 29:

Alpha Dog

Ned Kelly

Not Another Teen Movie

November 30:

Murder She Solved (Seasons 2-3)

Binge has plenty to offer this November. If you’re looking to get stuck in, you can sign up to Binge here.