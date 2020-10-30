Dyson Says Their Air Purifiers Can Kill COVID-19 (But There Is A Major Catch)

In a rollercoaster conversation, Charlie Park, global category director of environmental care at Dyson, said that Dyson air purifiers can kill viruses and bacteria, like COVID-19, on contact. But then he followed that up with a pretty big but that means you absolutely should not rely on air purifiers to keep you safe from the pandemic that has so far infected millions of people worldwide.

“We have tested our machines for the removal of viruses and we’ve specifically tested it with inert versions of viruses that are a similar size to COVID-19 to ensure that we can remove those from the air. Our products will safely, and capture them on our particulate filter. By the very nature of passing air continually over that filter, you effectively dry it out as well, and therefore, you end up killing the virus as a result.”

That sounds great, and is wonderful news. Unfortunately, like all good things in 2020, there is a catch. And that catch is that moving air around makes everything so much worse, because it moves the virus around the room more efficiently.

“If you’ve got a machine that’s effectively just churning the air in the room, you can get into a situation where you’re making that room, worse. So, whilst our machines do capture viruses, I would be very cautious of anybody going around saying this is a defence mechanism or even a primary defence mechanism against COVID-19.”

A lot of the problem comes because while, say, bushfire smoke haze is improved by an air purifier removing as many of the particles as it can, in theory you just need one virus cell to become infected. So, moving people’s germs around the room makes it more of a Russian Roulette kind of situation.

The takeaway from this advice seems to be that where possible in 2020, it’s best not to move air around a room. We’ve already seen that restaurants with fans or air conditioners are a ripe breeding ground for infection. But, if you have to have a fan or air con on because we live in Australia and things get unpleasant, it’s best to have it either connected to or next to a high quality air purifier (Like Dyson’s Pure Hot+Cool Link which is a fan, heater and purifier) to try and mitigate some of the damage.

