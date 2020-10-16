Don’t Look Away Yet, New Rumour Claims Apple Has One More Event Planned for November

In case you thought two big Apple events this fall wasn’t enough, it seems the company still has one more big announcement planned — this time for the Mac — slated for sometime in mid-November.

The latest info comes from Jon Prosser, who had a somewhat spotty track records for rumours earlier in the year but has been more accurate recently with a number of correct predictions about Apple’s recent iPhone 12 event. According to Prosser, Apple will hold an event in November to announce new info regarding ARM-based Macs, with expected date for the event currently penciled in for Nov. 17.

To confirm, there IS a November ARM Mac event. I’m hearing November 17th. ???? — Jon Prosser (@jon_prosser) October 16, 2020

While Apple hosting three events in one season is a bit unusual, after announcing its big transition to ARM-based processors for the entire Mac line back at WWDC 2020 and promising to reveal at least one new ARM-based Mac before the end of the year, many had assumed a Mac-specific keynote for sometime this fall/winter was a foregone conclusion.

While it’s hard to say exactly what Apple will announce, I suspect the first Mac to feature one of Apple’s custom-designed ARM-based chips will be a thin-and-light laptop similar to the MacBook Air or MacBook Pro 13 — though I wouldn’t be surprised to see a new Mac Mini or iMac with an ARM-based chip get announced as well. However, don’t expect a complete top-to-bottom overhaul of Apple’s entire computing line to happen immediately, as Apple has already said its transition will happen gradually over the course of the next two years.

Okay, how about “One More Thing” ? After this November ARM Mac event, the next Apple Event (currently a digital event) will happen on Tuesday, March 16, 2021 ???? Event headliner will be AirPods Studio (B515) https://t.co/UxqQr6je1c pic.twitter.com/oCxVhg3owb — Jon Prosser (@jon_prosser) October 16, 2020

Aside from new Macs, it’s possible Apple’s November event could shed light on Apple’s AirTags, which many have been expecting to be announced sometime this year. However, for anyone hoping to see news about the AirPods Studio — which are supposedly Apple’s forthcoming over-the-ear noise-cancelling headphones — Prosser claims the release for those has been pushed to sometime next spring.

So for everyone who hasn’t gotten their fill of Apple announcements already, stay tuned for more info about new Macs coming this November.