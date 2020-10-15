David Lynch is Sculpting on YouTube Now Because David Lynch

It’s 2020 and everyone is bored in quarantine, except for David Lynch. The Twin Peaks director has been posting videos daily from his workshop since May, with content ranging from short films to bizarre music videos.

And that’s just scratching the surface. David Lynch’s YouTube channel, the David Lynch Theatre, is full of weird content. This includes random musings, daily weather reports and a “number of the day” segment. But more importantly, it seems Lynch has developed a new quarantine talent – sculpting.

The October 13th instalment of ‘What is David Working on Today?’ reveals a lovely, if rather abstract, sculpture. He describes it as being crafted from metal, old plywood, a small bolt fixture and wiring, which combine to resemble this:

Did I mention it lights up? This is art piece is next-level. It’s certainly far better than anything I could put together. The sculpture looks like it would fit right in with a Twin Peaks episode and maybe it will one day.

His channel has also shown off some other impressive home-made projects including a phone holder, microphone stand, sink, and a mirror. Quarantine has also given the director time to create some very quirky short films, which may help to pass the time until Lynch can get started on his next big project.

On a related note, Lynch has teased that he has a new project in the pipeline, no it’s not Twin Peaks, and that he would be working on it right now if it weren’t for the lockdown. But the director doesn’t seem to mind isolation too much, telling PCS Literary Magazine:

“I’m in isolation and I love isolation. I’m not able to make things but I’m able to paint and work on sculpture and work on my YouTube channel. It’s pretty great. I really kind of like isolation.”

And if you’re in need of a comprehensive Lynchian binge fest, you can watch all of Twin Peaks on Stan right now.