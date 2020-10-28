The Cheapest NBN Plans in Australia

Many of us probably pay somewhere between $60 and $110 per month for an NBN plan. Over the course of a year, that adds up. But no matter what you’re paying, there’s a good chance you can save a bit of cash each month. Here ere are some of the cheapest NBN plans across the four main NBN speed tiers.

Providers like Optus and Telstra may charge top dollar, but there are plenty of smaller providers who offer similar, if not better service. If you don’t want to sacrifice your speeds, you can look at plans that don’t have unlimited data to save a couple of bucks each month. Or If you need unlimited data, you can always drop down to a slower speed tier. You’ve definitely got choices.

If you’re looking for NBN 250, no plans are cheap yet. But you can read more about them right here.

Cheap NBN 100 plans with at least 500GB

NBN 100 is the fastest widely available speed tier, offering download speeds of up to 100Mbps. Most NBN 100 plans have upload speeds of 20Mbps, but some providers still offer NBN 100 plans with 40Mbps. Superloop and Aussie Broadband have 100 / 40 plans, but these tend to cost an extra $10 per month.

If you want one of the cheapest NBN 100 plans around, you should think about Tangerine. Tangerine is currently slinging NBN 100 plans for $74.90 per month for your first six months. You’ll pay $89.90 per month thereafter. Tangerine plans are contract-free, so you can always leave as soon as the six months up if that’s your vibe.

Tangerine also has a 14-day risk free period. If you want to leave within your first two weeks, Tangerine will refund your plan fees. You won’t get a refund of a modem if you buy one from Tangerine, but you’ll get to keep it and it will work with other providers.

If you want a plan without any timed discounts, MATE will do unlimited data NBN 100 for $79 per month. And if you wanna cut the cost a little bit further, you can bundle in a MATE SIM-only plan. Plans start at $20 per month with 5GB, but there’s also a $25 plan with 15GB. MATE’s mobile plans are powered by the Telstra network.

And if you don’t need unlimited data, you might want to consider Superloop’s 500GB plan for $79.95. Superloop reports typical evening speeds of 90Mbps, which on paper, makes it the second fastest provider when it comes to NBN 100 plans.

Of course, Superloop currently has a $10 per month discount on its unlimited plan which brings it down to $79.95 per month for your first six months. The plan is contract-free, so you can always drop down to the 500GB plan after your discount runs out if you want to save a little more each month.

Cheap NBN 50 plans with at least 500GB

NBN 50 plans tend to be the best value NBN plan option, offering speeds far greater than ADSL at a price that’s a bit more reasonable than NBN 100. Expect download speeds up to 50Mbps, and upload speeds of up to 20Mbps.

If you’re after a cheap NBN 50 plan, SpinTel is a solid option. SpinTel charges $59 per month for your first six months, and then $64.95 per month thereafter. Even at full price, SpinTel’s plan is cheaper than most NBN 50 plans that don’t offer a promotional discount. Better yet, SpinTel recently upped its reported typical evening speeds to 45Mbps. This puts SpinTel in line with more premium providers like Internode.

Tangerine isn’t far behind with its NBN 50 plan. You’ll pay $59.90 per month for an unlimited plan, and $69.90 per month thereafter. Internode has a similar promotion, where you’ll pay $59.99 for your first six months, and $79.99 per mother thereafter. Tangerine’s plan is contract-free, but Internode demands a six-month commitment.

Cheap NBN 25 plans with at least 200GB

NBN 25 plans boast download speeds of up to 25Mbps, and typical speeds around 20Mbps during peak hours. That’s nothing to write home about, but definitely usable if you don’t have more than two people in your dwelling. NBN 25 is still fast enough to stream 4K Netflix – and pretty much any other task – but there’s risk of slowdown if multiple people are trying to use the internet at once.

The biggest compromise NBN 25 plans make is its upload speeds. These are capped at 5Mbps. Not great if you’re uploading large files regularly. Of course, NBN 25 plans are also cheaper.

SpinTel has an NBN 25 plan for $49 per month with unlimited data. Alternatively, Tangerine has yet another timed discounted. You’ll get unlimited data for $49.90 per month for your first six months, after which you’ll pay $59.90 per month.

Cheap NBN 12 plans with at least 100GB

NBN 12 plans offer barebones connectivity, and aren’t much of an upgrade compared to ADSL. Download speeds max out at 12Mbps and you’ll only get 1Mbps of upload. At the same time, these represent the cheapest NBN around. If all you need is basic internet access, an NBN 12 plan could be a suitable option.

Right now, your best option comes from SpinTel, who is offering an unlimited data NBN 12 plan for $39 per month for your first six months and then $49.95 per month thereafter. At full price, you’d only get 100GB plans from providers like Internode and TPG.

Alex Choros is Managing Editor at WhistleOut, Australia’s phone and internet comparison website.

