Cal’s Jedi: Fallen Order Lightsaber Is Coming Soon to Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge

The fans voted and it was never in doubt. Cal Kestis’ lightsaber reigns supreme and now it’ll travel to the planet Batuu.

After a multi-week voting period where fans were able to weigh in on the next legacy lightsaber that would be made available through Disney’s Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge theme parks, the main character of Star Wars: Jedi Fallen Order has been revealed as the winner. His saber will be available to purchase later this year, along with those belonging to Count Dooku and Ahsoka Tano from The Clone Wars. (You can see those photos at this link.) All three join an already robust collection of sabers from Darth Vader, Luke Skywalker, Darth Maul, and others.

Cal’s saber beat the sabers of Anakin Skywalker, Qui-Gon Jinn, Ezra Bridger, Kanan Jarrus, and Lord Corvax — strongly suggesting that video gamers of all ages wanted a chance to hold a piece of that world they’ve been enjoying on their PCs and consoles. Here’s a closer look.

You'll be able to buy this later this year. (Image: Disney Parks)

While I personally didn’t vote for the Cal saber, there’s no doubt that it’s absolutely one of the best looking sabers in Star Wars. It’s just so raw and badass looking. It’s the perfect saber for a Padawan forced to leave the Jedi Order after Order 66, only to later find his purpose as a true Jedi.

Of course, in the game, you can also change Cal’s saber, altering its shape and colour, or even adding a second blade. It doesn’t seem like any of that is coming into play. This is just the good old base saber.

These sabers will be available, primarily, at Disneyland or Walt Disney World, either in Galaxy’s Edge if it’s open, or nearby stores. Galaxy’s Edge merch is now also available online worldwide, but there’s no guarantee these new sabers show up there.

