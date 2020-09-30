The News Of Tomorrow, Today

By Crom! A New Conan the Barbarian Series Is Coming to Netflix

Charles Pulliam-Moore

Published 6 hours ago: October 1, 2020 at 4:00 am -
Filed to:conan the barbarian
fredrik malmbergio9mark wheelernetflixrobert e howardstreaming
Conan, a barbarian, seen here played by Arnold Schawarzenegger in the 1982 cult-favourite movie Conan the Barbarian. (Screenshot: Universal)
Conan, a barbarian, seen here played by Arnold Schawarzenegger in the 1982 cult-favourite movie Conan the Barbarian. (Screenshot: Universal)

Conan, arguably one of the most recognisable barbarians to have ever existed in the public consciousness, is coming back in what’s sure to be a reminder that studios really are allergic to new ideas.

Deadline reports that Netflix has sealed the deal with Conan Properties International to move forward with a new Conan series. It has no official title or creative team attached to it yet, aside from executive producers Fredrik Malmberg and Mark Wheeler. The Deadline story notes that the deal will allow Netflix the option to “develop works across TV and film, both live-action and animated.”

It’s not really clear just how much interest there is in yet another examination of Conan the barbarian, a character that’s been around since Robert E. Howard created him back in 1932, and has since appeared in all manner of films, comic books, TV shows, video games, and more — but who knows? Maybe the show will be interesting should the project ever actually make it onto the streaming service at some point in the future.

Share this Story
Get our Newsletter

Back to Login? Click here

Email newsletters will contain a brief summary of our top stories, plus details of competitions and reader events.

Back to Login? Click here

Subscribe to our newsletter!

By subscribing you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.