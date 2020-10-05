Billy Crudup Is in Talks to Join the Flash Movie, Again

Billy Crudup, known for playing one of the bluest men in comic books, is in talks to join Ezra Miller’s The Flash. For a second time. Listen, it’s been a rough project.

According to the Hollywood Reporter, Crudup is in “early negotiations” to join the project, based on the version of the DC superhero first introduced in 2017 (and also 2021)‘s Justice League. Crudup, who previously played Barry Allen’s dad in Justice League, was previously attached to the project when it was being directed by Rick Famuyiwa. However, when Famuyiwa and… a whole other set of directors left the project, he did also.

Now, suddenly, the movie seems to be getting back on track, with both Ben Affleck and Michael Keaton attached, and Crudup might be back in play. And it’s not too surprising, as the current script reportedly features Barry going back in time to save his mother from dying, a turn of events that will presumably have quite an impact on his dear ol’ dad.

The project has no firmly set release date, but barring some time travel, it’s probably not going to be for a while.