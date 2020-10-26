These Are The Best Spooky, Scary And Supernatural Movies To Stream This Halloween

Halloween is just around the corner. and there’s definitely no shortage of thrillers and horrors on the streaming circuit to keep you occupied.From 80’s classics to films which were only released last year, every era of Halloween movies have been covered.

Whether it’s psychological, action or supernatural themes that get your blood pumping, we’ve compiled the best Halloween movies from Amazon Prime Video, Binge and Shudder below.

Amazon Prime

The Babadook

This Australian psych-horror film follows a single mother trying to overcome the recent death of her husband. When a disturbing children’s story book called ‘The Babadook’ arrives at their house, it creates more issues for her already disturbed son. But she soon finds out the creature might not be in his head at all.

Watch it now on Amazon Prime.

Ma

A group of teenagers ask an older woman named Sue Ann to buy them alcohol. Sue Ann agrees and also invites them back to her house to host their party in her basement. Once the group of teens arrive, she explains a few house rules. One of the kids must stay sober, no cursing, no going upstairs and they have to call her Ma. What starts out as the best experience of their lives soon turns into the worst, as they realise Ma’s hospitality comes at a cost.

Watch it now on Amazon Prime.

Midsommar

With a run time of 2 hours 18 minutes, this film has a consistently eerie undertone that keeps you on edge the entire time. The story follows a young girl dealing with the fallout of a horrific family tragedy. In order to heal, she joins her boyfriend and his friends on a trip to Sweden to take part in a rural village’s Midsummer festival. Soon, however, they realise that they’re actually trapped inside a cult and are forced to take part in their bizarre and violent Pagan rituals.

Watch it now on Amazon Prime.

The Invisible Man

Part-horror, part psychological thriller, this movie tells the story of a woman who’s plagued with the recent death of her abusive ex-partner. Soon, however, she starts to suspect that he’s not really dead at all and is actually out to terrorise her. Nobody else can see him or the awful things he’s doing – is she losing her mind or is he still alive and out for revenge?

Watch it now on Amazon Prime.

Shudder

Halloween

This classic film doesn’t really require an introduction as most horror fans will have seen it at least once. It’s the story of a masked slasher named Michael Myers who terrorizes the town of Haddonfield and one young girl in particular (Laurie Strode). A must-see for any horror lover.

Watch it now on Shudder.

The House Of The Devil

Shot in 2009 but set in 1983, this movie follows a young college student who is desperate to make some money to afford her dream apartment. She’s soon hired as a babysitter at an isolated house but finds that she won’t be looking after a child, but instead an elderly woman. Her time there coincides with a lunar eclipse and she soon finds out that her boss is harbouring a terrifying secret. She’ll have to fight for her life if she wants to make it out alive.

Watch it now on Shudder.

Mandy

This action horror film has received 91% on rotten tomatoes and is set in the Pacific Northwest in 1983. Here, Red Miller lives peacefully with his girlfriend Mandy. One day, Mandy catches the eye of a cult leader who organises to have her kidnapped and converted into one of their own. The second half of the film sees Red execute his revenge.

Watch it now on Shudder.

Terrified

An Argentinian horror movie that’s made its mark on viewers around the world. Paranormal researchers investigate strange events in three separate homes in a neighbourhood in Buenos Aires. Each house is experiencing its own kind of terror and unique haunt from voices in the kitchen sink to a recurrent thumping noise. Will they be able to stop it or will it spread even further?

Watch it now on Shudder.

The Texas Chainsaw Massacre

As far as halloween movies go, this is one that doesn’t require an introduction. If you’re looking to school up on some classic horror, this needs to be at the top of your list. The 70s American slasher film is about a group of teenagers en route to visit their grandfather’s grave in Texas. Along the way, they fall victim to a terrifying family of cannibals who have a penchant for power tools. It’s the origin story of one of the most sadistic characters in movie history – Leatherface.



Watch it now on Shudder.

The Wailing

This film scored 99% on Rotten Tomatoes which cements its status as a fan favourite. The Korean thriller movie documents a town’s descent into hysteria as a series of brutal murders are linked to the arrival of a mysterious stranger. A policeman is tasked with investigating the killings but soon becomes personally involved, as he races against the clock to ensure his own daughter doesn’t become the next victim.

Watch it now on Shudder.

Binge

The Conjuring

It’s the year 1970 and two paranormal investigators are called to the home of Carolyn and Roger Perron. The couple have recently moved into a secluded farmhouse with their five daughters and discovered a supernatural presence within the house. While it appears benign at first, it’s evil intentions are soon made clear, especially when the gruesome history of the house comes to light.

Watch it now on Binge.

Insidious

Two parents are forced to take extremely drastic measures when it appears their home is filled with a malevolent spirit. As time goes on, the pair learn the house isn’t the only thing it’s occupying, and it’s actually taken up residence in the body of their comatose young son. How far will they go to save him?

Watch it now on Binge.

Split

Kevin suffers from split personality disorder, housing 23 different entities inside his mind. His trusted psychiatrist is aware of each of them, but little does she know there’s one yet to emerge – and it’s the most evil of all. When three young girls are kidnapped, Kevin’s multiple personalities begin an epic battle for dominance. But just who will end up winning?

Watch it now on Binge.

The Strangers

Inspired by real events, couple Kristen and James are excited for a relaxing weekend getaway at a family vacation home but end up getting way more than they bargained for. Shortly after their arrival, a mysterious woman arrives while James is out running an errand. On his return, he accidentally murders his friend Mike, mistaking him for an intruder. Little do they know, the real danger hasn’t even arrived, until three masked torturers enter the house and force Kristen and James to fight for their lives.

Watch it now on Binge.

As Gizmodo editors we write about stuff we like and think you'll like too. Gizmodo often has affiliate partnerships, so we may get a share of the revenue from your purchase.