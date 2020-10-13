9 Great Camera Deals for Amazon Prime Day

Amazon’s reducing camera and camera accessory prices as part of its Amazon Prime Day sale, with plenty to tempt everyone, from the point-and-shoot simple snapper through to the more seasoned pros. If you fit more into the former category, our guide to what to look for in a DSLR may help you out with your buying decisions, so you get the camera that’s right for you.

As always stock is limited and some of these deals are specifically time limited, so if you do spot a deal that’s particularly tempting, it would be wise to jump on it pronto.

The Canon EOS RP is a serious bit of kit with a full frame sensor and compatibility with Canon’s full range of EOS lenses. Normally the body only kit would set you back $1696.50, but for Amazon Prime day you can get your hands on one – bearing in mind that lenses are an additional cost, as they are with any DSLR – for just $1,499.

Get the Canon EOS RP Full Frame Mirrorless Camera for $1,499 from Amazon.

Panasonic’s LUMIX G9 would typically cost you $1650 in this configuration, but for Amazon Prime members on Prime Day, it can be yours for just $1,339.

Get the Panasonic LUMIX G9 for $1,339 from Amazon.

Panasonic LUMIX DC-FZ80GN-K Travel Camera

While international travel probably won’t be a thing for a while now, there’s still plenty of Australia to trek around in and shoot, and that’s the market that the Panasonic LUMIX DC-FZ80GN-K targets. It’s usually available for $455, but today if you’re an Amazon Prime member it can be yours for just $299.

Get the Panasonic LUMIX DC-FZ80GN-K for $299 from Amazon

If your shooting needs take in more extreme climates – and we’ve got plenty of those in Australia when you think about it – the Panasonic DC-GH5SGN-K LUMIX Weather-Sealed 4K Splash/Dust/Freezeproof Camera might be more your style. It’s enjoying a tasty 38% price cut, slicing a whopping $1065 off its normal asking price for Prime Day.

Grab the Panasonic DC-GH5SGN-K LUMIX Weather-Sealed 4K Splash/Dust/Freezeproof Camera for $1749 from Amazon

As the name suggests, Canon’s iNSPiC C Instant Camera isn’t a pro grade shooter, but more a fun and simple instant camera with a super light 170g carrying weight. It’s enjoying a $50 price cut for Prime Day, making it more appealing as a simple take and carry camera wherever you go.

Get the Canon iNSPiC C Instant Camera for $129 from Amazon.

Canon Powershot G1 X Mark III Digital Camera(G1XIII)

If your shooting aspirations are a little more serious than the iNSPiC range, consider Canon’s Powershot G1 X Mark III Digital Camera instead. Its 18% price cut for Amazon Prime Day brings its price down by a healthy $290, money that you could put towards your choice of lenses.

Get the Canon Powershot G1 X Mark III Digital Camera(G1XIII) from Amazon for $1,339

Panasonic Lumix DMC-TZ80GN 4K Travel Camera

If you need something more pocketable, Panasonic’s Lumix DMC-TZ80GN 4K Travel Camera with its 30x optical zoom lens might be more your style. Normally $398, today it’s on sale for Prime members for only $249.

Get the Panasonic Lumix DMC-TZ80GN 4K Travel Camera for $249 from Amazon.

Normally the Fujifilm X-E3 Digital Camera would run you $943 sans lenses, but Prime members can score one today for just $720.

Get the Fujifilm X-E3 Digital Camera from Amazon for $720.

If you’re looking for one of the biggest bargains by percentage, consider the Panasonic LUMIX DMC-FZ1000GN, which enjoys a healthy 47% price drop down to just $449 for Prime Day.

Get the Panasonic LUMIX DMC-FZ1000GN for just $449 from Amazon.

