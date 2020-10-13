Here’s the Best Amazon Prime Day Phone Deals

Prime Day is here, and Amazon’s slicing prices on a range of appealing phone options if you’ve been holding out on updating your handset.

Smartphone prices on Amazon can be wildly variable, with some third party sellers frankly taking the mickey and charging way too much for ordinary handsets. That’s usually not an issue if you’re buying direct from Amazon, and especially so on Amazon Prime Day.

Amazon itself is taking its pricing pretty seriously for its Amazon Prime Day 2020 sale, with select handsets available at substantial discounts.

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 256GB

The headline deal – quite literally, because Amazon’s pushing it front and centre of its own Prime Day efforts – is the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 in Mystic Grey with 256GB of onboard storage, plus microSD if you’re particularly storage-hungry for just $1139, a saving of $360 off its regular price. While Android phones do sometimes drop in price months after they’re out, the Galaxy Note20 is a pretty new phone, so it’s rare to see such a significant phone price drop so fast.

While the Galaxy Note20 Ultra remains the flagship phone in Samsung’s current lineup of non-folding phones, the Note 20 is no slouch, and that’s a great price.

Grab the Samsung Galaxy Note20 for $1139 through Amazon here.

If you’re interested, here are some plan options too:

Nokia 5.3

If your budget is a little more constrained, there’s still bargains to be had. Amazon is also selling the Nokia 5.3, a quad-camera phone that benefits from HMD Global’s continued use of the Android One platform. That means that it’s a clean Android UI with at least two years of full Android updates guaranteed, something that’s not always the case with budget phones.

The Nokia 5.3 typically sells for $325, but for Amazon Prime Day, you can score it for just $244.

Phone accessories

Outside its handset deals, Amazon’s also got a raft of phone accessories on sale today as part of Amazon Prime Day.

