Batwoman, Black Lightning, and Superman & Lois Are Coming This Summer

Though the CW is currently fresh out of new cape content thanks to production delays caused by the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, the network is already gearing up to hit the ground running with 2021 premieres for more than a few of its superhero mainstays, some of whom are returning with all new looks.

As the Hollywood Reporter notes, Batwoman’s second season kicks off the return of the CW’s interconnected universe of DC heroes on January 18, followed by Black Lightning returning for its fourth season on February 9.

The CW’s delivering a one-two punch on February 24 with the premiere of The Flash’s seventh season and Superman & Lois’ series premiere, which will bring the Man of Steel and Metropolis’ hardest-hitting reporter to the larger CW-verse in a significant way.

In between sizable gap between Batwoman and Black Lightning, Riverdale returns for a fifth season alongside Nancy Drew’s second season premiere on January 21, and the Charmed reboot’s third premiere airs on January 25.

It’ll be interesting to see just how much programming the CW has banked in subsequent months, as the pandemic’s impact on productions still hasn’t exactly let up. But in the very near future, at least, the CW’s fans will have more than enough new stories to gorge themselves on.

Editor’s Note: Many of these shows are shared between Foxtel/Binge and Netflix in Australia. Stay tuned for where they’ll premiere locally.