Audi’s E-Tron Electric Vehicle Has Arrived In Australia

It’s a tiny bit late but it’s here: the Audi e-tron, the company’s long awaited debut to the electric vehicle market, has arrived in Australia. And it looks cool as hell.

First announced in June, Audi Australia has confirmed that its first ever all-electric vehicles are here. The carmaker has brought over two different models: the e-tron and a hatchback option, the e-tron Sportback.

Audi Australia’s managing director Paul Sansom said the e-tron models are the latest innovation by the company.

“This is Audi engineering at its finest: bringing future mobility to life in a way that is impressive, yet familiar enough for customers to be thrilled by their very first experience. Around the world, those who have never driven an electric vehicle before have been captivated by the way the Audi e-tron brings refined silence, effortless performance and zero-emission driving together in such a seamless fashion,” he said in a statement.

Audi e-tron specs

The e-tron and the e-tron Sportsback have a two-axel electric motors which are no slouch. The e-tron 55 quattro variants have 265kW of power and 561Nm of tortque, taking you from 0-100km/hr in just 6.6 seconds. And the car’s ‘Boost’ function will let you go even faster — doing 100km/h in just 5.7 seconds.

The company’s 50 quattro variants will give you 230kW power and 540Nm torque, which will get you from 0 to 100km/hr in 6.8 seconds.

And unlike some EVs, towing is still an option. All the e-tron models can tow up to 1.8 tonnes.

For more details, Gizmodo covered the car’s specifications in detail when it was first announced.

Audi e-tron battery

Audi boasts that all the models have a liquid-cooled lithium-ion battery which is, according to the car marker, “one of the fastest-charging automatic batteries on the market.”

The e-tron and e-tron Sportsback 55 quattro models have a range of over 400km (storing 95kWh of energy). And all the other offerings can go for more than 300km (storing 71 kWh in their batteries).

Audi will provide a 11kW AC home-charging kit, which will charge the e-tron 55 variants to full in 8.5 hours, and the 50 variants in 6 hours. The company’s also offers a 150kW DC fast-charging option, which will restore 80% of charge in just 30 minutes.

Audi e-tron price

Here’s how much the different models of the e-tron will set you back (before dealer costs and government charges)