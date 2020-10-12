Apple Fixes That Annoying Watch Battery Drain Issue

Apple has released the latest WatchOS 7.0.2 update. This is the second public update to the operating system since it was released back in September, and it addresses an important Apple Watch battery drain issue.

Apple Watch Battery Drain Bug Fix

Since the release of WatchOS 7 last month, some users had complained of excessive battery drain. I hadn’t personally experienced this, but I also obsessively charge mine every night (no sleep tracking for me) and mostly use it for workouts.

This is very much a bug fix focused update, with only two key things mentioned. The release notes for the update address the battery drain bug fix as well as an issue with the ECG app. The latter isn’t relevant for Australians as we still can’t use the Apple Watch ECG functionality here.

Here’s what the notes from Apple says:

watchOS 7.0.2 contains improvements and bug fixes, including:

– Addresses an issue that could cause the battery to drain more quickly

– Resolves an issue that prevented some users from accessing the ECG app in regions where it is available

How to Install Apple Watch Update

If you’re yet to get the update, it’s super easy.

First open the Watch app on your iPhone. If you have automatic updates on it should scan right away. If it doesn’t, go to General and then Software Update.

Hit Download and Install, key in your pin if it asks and agree to the terms and conditions.

Disclosure: The author owns 12 shares in Apple.